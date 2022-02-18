Boity Thulo is living her best life in the Mother City as she goes from beach to beach and bikini to bikini, heating up the timeline

The Own Your Throne reality star is serving old kinds of heat in her latest post, where she wore a green bikini on Boulder's Beach

Boity was sporting the biggest smile as she posed alongside some penguins and proclaimed herself a member of 'the happy girls club'

Boity Thulo is showing all of her followers exactly how a holiday in Cape Town should be done. The media personality has been serving all kinds of body goals on her social media and her latest post added a touch of adorable with some animal friends.

Boity Thulo's social media page is where all of the heat is at. The celeb has been spending some time in Cape Town lately and her social media content is giving proof that she is living her best life.

The Ba Kae hitmaker's Instagram is the page to look out for. Boity recently visited Boulders Beach Penguin Colony, where she rocked a stunning green bikini.

Followers took to the comments to share their opinions on the celebs summer body.

@BabyTee8235 said:

"I be loving Boity's body eyy, it suits perfectly with the personality."

@solly_corey wrote:

"You look gorgeous queen ❤️"

@i_l.croche commented:

"You just gave green a meaning."

IOL reports that Boity has been enjoying some much needed time with her boyfriend Anton Jeftha in Cape Town. The two spent Valentine's day there and seem to have planned a trip that lasted beyond the 14th of Feb.

Boity and her man are serving couple goals with their Valentine’s Day couples’ question and answer

Briefly News reported that love was in the air this Valentine's Day. Mzansi stars Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha who went Instagram official back in December are one loved up couple.

Instagram investigators had put two and two together and figured the two might be having an affair before they decided to let the cat out of the bag.

The loved up couple took part in the AEG couple's challenge leaving fans asking for more. According to News24, they each had 12 questions for each other. Boity asked Anton questions like when they first met, what they ate on their first date and her biggest fears, among other things.

