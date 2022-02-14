Mzansi rapper Boity and her bae Anton recently took part in a question and answer session that gave peeps more details about their relationship

The adorable couple shared just how much they know each other from their pet names for each other to what they ate on their first date

Before going Instagram official, Boity and Anton kept their relationship private but fans were suspecting that the two were dating

It is Valentine's Day and love is in the air, no doubt about that. Mzansi stars Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha who went Instagram official back in December are one loved up couple. Instagram investigators had put two and two together and figured the two might be having an affair before they decided to let the cat out of the bag.

Boity and Her Man Are Serving Couple Goals With Their Valentine’s Day Couples’ Question and Answer. Image: @antonjeftha

Source: Instagram

The loved up couple took part in the AEG couple's challenge leaving fans asking for more.

According to News24, they each had 12 questions for each other. Boity asked Anton questions like when they first met, what they ate on their first date and her biggest fears, among other things.

Anton also had questions for the Bakae rapper. Some of them included where he studied, what he studied and his favourite food. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted the video much to the delight of their fans and followers.

Boity captioned the video: "We did the @aegsouthafrica AEG couples challenge to see how well @antonjeftha and I know each other! I was actually quite impressed and enjoyed it more than I thought I would!"

Fans took to the comments section to give their approval of the relationship.

@ntshelisengmoholi said:

"I think you guys should have a YouTube channel."

@nayahfrends commented:

"Cuteness overload....it was fun to watch."

@luvy4kkk noted:

"Aaaaaah, the best one yet! You guys look so comfortable with each other and so much fun! Keep at it!"

@thuliphongolo wrote:

"Enjoyed this hleng, you guys look so good and happy together ❤️."

Boity Thulo shares snippets of her Valentine’s Day plans with her “Favourite Person” at “Her Favourite Hotel”

Boity Thulo and Anton Jafta opted for a destination celebration of Valentine's Day. The reality star shared photos of herself basking in some of her spoils, as she referred to her boyfriend as her favourite person.

Mzansi's celebs have been making sure to share their Valentine's Day spoils this year and Boity Thulo was not about to be left in the dark. The celeb took to Instagram to share how she and her bae Anton celebrated their budding romance.

The media personality and her bae headed over to the O'Two hotel in Cape Town, which happens to be her favourite. Boity was beaming as she enjoyed being in the company of her favourite person.

The place was covered in heart-shaped balloons and the musician posed right next to her stunning bouquet of roses. To top it all off, the couple had some Moët & Chandon.

TimesLIVE reports that Boity is completely smitten with Anton. The two were featured on an episode of SABC 3's The Insider, where Thulo shared what she loves most about her man. Moments before sharing a kiss, she said:

"I love him for who he is."

Source: Briefly News