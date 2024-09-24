A lady whose social media content is centred around travel shared a video showing off a gorgeous five-star getaway spot in the Eastern Cape called Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve

The luxurious boutique hotel is situated 125 km from East London and 160 km from Gqeberha

Social media users from nearby areas were shocked to discover the place and thanked the lady for the plug

A lady gave people many reasons to visit the Eastern Cape after sharing a gorgeous Wildlife Reserve. Image: @pumcingo

A TikTok content creator visited the Oceana Beach & Wildlife Reserve, 8 km from Port Alfred, a place she's wanted to visit since 2015.

The babe shared a video of her hotel suite on TikTok under her user handle, @pumcingo, enticing social media users who love to travel.

The boutique hotel's beauty and nature outdoors receive compliments

The video shared by @pumcingo shows off a room full of light as the sun enters through the glass walls and gorgeous aesthetics before the camera steps outside her bedroom porch to show a massive day bee in a space filled with greenery.

Social media users share gratitude for the information

After seeing the video, many social media users took to the comment section to share that they had no idea the place existed, while some were stunned by the Eastern Cape resort's beauty.

User @sikinela expressed gratitude:

"🥰🥰thank you so much, I didn’t know about this gem, definitely going to visit."

User @noloyisoluguxa was amazed to learn of the place:

"😭😭😍😍 And it's literally just here🥰😭and we didn't even know, such exist 😭."

User @mbasawelemu added:

"You’re the true plug for Eastern Cape travel. Thank you for the Lord’s work 🫶🏾."

User @tandi350 gave the resort a good review:

"Their service 100 out of 10 and the five-course meal to die for 😍😍.

Üser @damo____ raved about their food:

"Was there for my anniversary❤️❤️❤️.......awesome and the food yoh😋."

User @saymoney13 appreciated the info:

"Yesses! Why do I want to go ko Mozambique when i haven’t experienced such in my own country 😩how much a night?

