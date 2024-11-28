A young gentleman showed off his relationship with an elderly woman that is considered a bit too old for him

The duo recorded themselves in bed being all lovey-dovey, flaunting their love at the society’s face

The online community reacted to the video, with some laughing and making jokes and others judging the couple

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A video of a younger man showing off his love with an older woman has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet stunned.

A couple with a huge age difference flexed their love. Images: @ally.sphiwe.sangw4/ TikTok, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @ally.sphiwe.sangw4, the young man and the gogo show each other love in bed. Despite their vast age difference, the duo seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

The lad was not wearing a top, and the granny laid her head on the man’s shoulder while brushing his chest. Indeed, love has no bounds. One could argue that what the duo did was bold, given how society would harshly judge them.

Gogo and younger man flex love

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet makes jokes about the situation

The video gained over 800k views, with many online users pulling jokes. See the comments below:

@Rocky Mphahlele said:

“You’d find that she was born in 2001🤯.”

@Mxoh.. expressed:

“We watch, we don’t judge 😂😂.”

@Ingamelani wrote:

“I don't know why are we still paying DSTV😂😂”

@Dima Kay commented:

“Mzanzi wethu 🤣🤣🤣🤣.. The only country that challenges God's authority and power 😂😂😂😂.”

@Bhodoza said:

“Ngamane ngife. . .hau ngeke!!!” (I’d rather die…never)

