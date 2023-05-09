South African Twitter users recently engaged in a heated debate over who the best male presenter in the country is

The top contenders for the title were identified as Proverb, Katlego Maboe, Somizi, and Lawrence Maleka

While each presenter has their unique strengths and weaknesses, it ultimately comes down to personal preference for South African audiences

South Africans debate who is the best male presenter in Mzansi. Images: @somizi, @katlehomaboe, @proverbmusic

A recent Twitter discussion sparked a debate about who the best male presenter in South Africa is, with four presenters being the top contenders. The users expressed their opinions, highlighting their favourite presenters' strengths.

South African debate over who is the best male host in the country

Metro FM radio DJ Somizi Mhlongo, Katlego Maboe of Deal Or No Deal SA fame, Proverb and Lawrence Maleka were the four contenders as Mzansi argued which one of the men made for the best presenter.

@_mashesha poised the question:

"Between Somizi, Katlego Maboe, Pro Verb and Lawrence Maleka… who is your South Africa’s best male presenter?"

Mzansi offers differing perspective on the presenters

Fans rushed to the comments to give their opinions of who was the best out of the four.

@Modipadi_W said:

"Pro and Lawrence all the way. I do love Som Som and Katlego but prefer Pro and Law"

@stunt213 said:

" So simple bro Somizi "

@Msigi_Emotion said:

"Somizi is a presenter?"

@SnenhlahlaShob1 said:

"If the show needs too much Englishing then Katlego Maboe if it's kasi Englishing then Som Som takes the cup for moa ka woohoo shame "

@Starra_T said:

"Somizi is not a good presenter. He is an entertainer. Proverb is okay for me, just that he has only been doing Idols and that's it. Katlego and Lawrence are the best "

@inobandras said:

"Nah. This is wrong. You comparing very different individuals. Pro has been in the game for a while & perfected it. Kat is a natural, gifted and born for that, Somizi has come a long way & presents for certain types of functions & events. Lawrence just started & going places."

@didintlepresh said:

"Pro for me any day. "

@SihleGeneral10 said:

"Katlego Maboe, Proverb, Lawrence Maleka. Lamajita are my fighters."

