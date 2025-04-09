Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, shared new photos of herself and her husband

A picture of the beauty pageant queen and her husband at their Xhosa-themed traditional wedding was reshared on X

Fans and followers showered the newlyweds with praise for how they kept their relationship low-key

New pictures of Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi and her husband Luthando Bolowana, have left the internet buzzing. The beauty queen stunned South Africa when she announced she’d gotten married, as there were no prior hints of a relationship.

Zozibini Tunzi shares new pictures with husband

Now, Zozibini Tunzi is sharing more pictures of herself and her husband, Luthando. The longest reigning Miss Universe took to her Instagram and posted the official photos of her Xhosa-themed traditional wedding ceremony in the Eastern Cape village of eSidwadweni in Tsolo. The traditional wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, 29 March. She captioned the photos:

“Traditional wedding of our dreams—In our village—In the presence of all our people😍🥹♥️”

A picture of Zozibini Tunzi and her husband, Luthando Bolowana, was reshared on X by current affairs and entertainment news blog MDN News. The post was captioned:

“Zozibini Tunzi with her husband.”

Fans react to new pictures of Zozibini Tunzi and husband

Netizens flooded the comments with compliments and congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Here’s what some had to say:

@ShazzNizz82 said:

“She kept her partner out of the limelight for a very long time. Now it’s time to show him to the world 🌎 Congratulations 🎊”

@KKhumalo02 suggested:

“Please, bo Magnum PI, kindly do me a favour; don’t ruin this post. I know y’all, 'this guy dated my sister and he's a deadbeat' and 'he used to date my brother'. Not today, guys.”

@ThisIsMduh responded:

“I’m not the one to comment on izindaba zabantu, but this brother here, he WON!”

@Owomthetho said:

“May their union be blessed❤️❤️”

Who is Zozibini Tunzi's husband?

Zozibini Tunzi kept her husband Luthando Bolowana’s identity under wraps until their big day. While very little is unknown about him, an entry into the couple’s wedding website gives a glimpse into the man who stole Zozi’s heart.

Luthando Bolowana described himself as a considerate and loving husband who enjoys spending quality time with his beautiful wife, Zozibini Tunzi.

He’s a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thrones, although he’s not a fan of anime and often teases Zozibini Tunzi for liking it.

Luthando Bolowana is outgoing and enjoys talking business with friends over drinks. He loves football and supports Manchester United.

Beyond what was shared on the wedding website, Luthando Bolowana remains a mystery as he has no social media accounts.

Connie Ferguson stuns at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

Although Zozibini Tunzi's wedding was private, a few celebrities attended. Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson turned heads at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding after she wore an elegant Gert-Johan Coetzee dress.

Ferguson's look at Tunzi's wedding earned her praises after she shared pictures on her social media. Other celebrities who attended the wedding were Simphiwe Shabalala, Anele Mdoda and Nomzamo Mbatha, among others.

