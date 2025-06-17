Choreographer and actor Hungani Ndlovu recently linked up with Meagan Good in South Africa and Botswana

The Skeem Saam actor and his wife Stephanie Ndlovu made headlines this week when they reportedly divorced

South Africans and fans of the actor took to his Instagram post to congratulate him for speaking at Good's event

Actor Hungani Ndlovu, who portrays the role of Tbose Maputla in Skeem Saam, recently met American actress Meagan Good, who was spotted in South Africa.

The Skeem Saam actor made headlines this week when he reportedly divorced his real-life wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, after 6 years together.

Ndlovu shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday, 17 June that he was a speaker and panelist at Meagan Good's Dreamer Exchange Festival.

The actor and choreographer shared photos and videos from the festival with the American actress and captioned the post:

"I’m still buzzing from the energy of the Dreamers Exchange Festival 2025. What an unforgettable celebration of 10 years of the Dreams Alive Club!"

Ndlovu also shared that he was honoured to have been a speaker and panelist alongside incredible voices like @meagangood @lamyiagood and @dijontalton (aka The Cousins) and to have shared space with the Vice President of Botswana and the inspiring Minister of Youth @lesego_chombo.

Mzansi reacts to Hungani's post

MgaziLungelo said:

"You made sure to keep Megaan next to you in every group photo. Hungani I see you bruv."

ThabisoBreezy responded:

"Such a movement. I am still in awe. Thank you so much for always showing up and sharing yourself with us dreamers. Continue to #Dream #Create and #Inspire. You always spark and ignite great energy man."

ZoeyThabethe wrote:

"You look so good, my brother. God be with you."

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa replied:

"@hunganindlovu you were with my childhood crush, and you didn't say?"

MtswanaTshepi responded:

"Our guy! You're such a blessing. A gift @dreamsaliveclub! It's always such a joy to host you! Thanks for coming through, being a part of, and inspiring us!"

AbbaTumie said:

"Huuungs! I loved everything about your session! We hope to see you back here again."

Kgomotso Epical replied:

"Then mosadi warra? (What about your wife?) Mabare bare bare (according to rumours). Wena o ... mosadi," (you and the wife are...).

Meagan Good spotted in Mzansi

Multi-award-winning actress Meagan Good shared photos and videos of her in Mzansi on Tuesday, 3 June, after she landed in the country on Saturday for the Dreamers Exchange Festival.

Good also travelled to Botswana on Sunday, 1 June, with her cousins, La’Myia Good and Dijon Talton, for the festival.

Stephanie and Hungani Ndlovu discussed divorce in a 2022 video, before the 2025 announcement

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June 2025 that actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu previously discussed their divorce on their YouTube channel before splitting in 2025.

The Ndlovus, who have a daughter, discussed their marriage contract, their assets, and more on their channel in 2022.

South Africans took to the old video to respond to their views on divorce, while some criticised Stephanie's friend, Petronella.

