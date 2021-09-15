Beyoncé and Jay-Z casually rented a Megayatch to sail around at a rate of $4million per week, small change

Sharing pictures of their boujee vaycay, Beyoncé made it clear that on a boat like this, dapper outfits are mandatory

Beyoncé’s fans took to the comment section of her multiple posts to make it known that they are loving the content she is delivering

Boujee A-list celeb couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z went on a casual getaway, you know, on a Megayacht that cost $4million to chater per week, nothing major.

Sharing some snaps of her fam on vaycay, Beyoncé showed off the luxury yacht they hired. Going on a normal size yacht or a cruise liner with other folks, is just not what they’re about, they are Beyoncé and Jay-Z for goodness sake.

The boujee yacht measures 417 feet (127,102 meters) long and likely cost more than $500 million to build, Bloomberg reports.

While most people would be rocking flip flops and bathing suits on a boat, Queen Bey dressed to impress in her designer gear, including a killer pair of heels. Yuuuuuuus queen!

Beyoncé posted:

The Daily Mail shared photos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z on board The Flying Fox, off the coast of Ponza, in Italy. How long these two will be floating around, no one knows.

Fans took to the comment section of Beyoncé’s posts to let her know how lush she looks, the yacht life looks good on her. Beyoncé’s people are also loving the fact that she is sharing this journey as Queen Bey is normally not about that life.

@hivechella commented in excitement:

“Oh you active. I love it here !”

@bigdinerodadon is loving all the content:

“You’ve been posting a lot lately.. I like dat ”

@meghann_monroe wishes they were there with Beyoncé and Jay-Z:

“Pack me next time ♀️”

@sippinhannah loves the pockets in Bey’s dress:

“Obsessing over this pocket placement ”

