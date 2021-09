Beyoncé and Jay-Z Snub Met Gala as They Enjoy Lovely Vacation in Europe

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were a no show at the Met Gala as they were on the other side of the world

The Halo hitmaker shared snaps of the two enjoying their time on a yacht, almost confirming that they would miss the huge fashion event

The couple was spotted hanging out with daughter Rumi, which meant the kids were also on the trip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z were missing at the Met Gala, but that appeared to be 100% out of their minds as they enjoyed time together.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z soaking in the sun in France. Photo: beyonce.

Source: Instagram

According to Elle, the couple were enjoying vacay in Cannes, France and seemed to have the time of their life.

According to photos shared by Beyoncé on her Instagram, the couple appeared to be having the times of their lives as they continued to celebrate Beyoncé turning 40.

The singer shared different sets of photos, with the first one displaying her lovely peach dress and lovely diamond neckpiece, as she and Jay got into a yacht.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The other photos in the slide showed her and Jay sitting on the yacht as they made a toast.

The Halo hitmaker also shared another series of photos showing her and Jay chilling on the boat as they enjoyed the beautiful sun.

This time Beyoncé wore a cute diamond pattern white and orange number, with Jay going for a white T-shirt and blue shorts. They both had shades on.

Their young daughter Rumi could be seen hugging the dad in one of the snaps, suggesting they might have taken the kids along.

The musician shared the photos on the night of Monday, September 13, alluding that she and her hubby were missing the mother of all fashion 'shows'.

Beyoncé turns 40

On September 4, the international superstar turned 40, and the world took to the internet to wish her a happy birthday.

Briefly News took a look at what celebrities and fans had to say about her on her special day.

The singer was celebrated with stars such as Shakira, Diana Rose, Kehlani, Lupita Nyong'o, among others.

They all thanked her for her impact in their artistic journeys, with others wishing her the best in her new age and family.

Source: Briefly.co.za