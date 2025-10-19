Damaging Protests Prompt Portfolio Committee on Higher Education’s Visit to University of Fort Hare
- The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education is set to visit the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape
- This comes after the damaging recent student protests at the university in the Eastern Cape
- The demonstrations allegedly destroyed university infrastructure valued at between R250 million and R500 million
On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education will visit the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape, following recent student protests.
Parliament intervenes at UFH
During the week of 6 October 2025, students at the University of Fort Hare took to the streets, demanding democratic Student Representative Council (SRC) elections after the university had appointed an interim SRC. They argued that the appointment was unlawful and undemocratic.
Protesters also called for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu after the extension of his contract, saying it violated higher education governance norms. The protests destroyed university infrastructure valued at between R250 million and R500 million.
Students clashed with police
The protest escalated, with students clashing with the police and security personnel. It is alleged that live ammunition was used, which reportedly resulted in two students being injured. The protests caused fires at the administration, agriculture, and staff centres on the Alice campus, while the education building at the East London campus was torched.
As a result, the parliamentary committee stepped in. The committee will oversee the Alice campus to identify what caused the protests. Class will resume online on Monday, 20 October 2025.
