Students at the University of the Free State have accused the higher education institution of being racist

This follows ongoing protests over the scrapping of the provisional registration set for implementation next year

Six students were arrested on Friday, 10 October 2025, for malicious damage to property and attempted arson

Students at the University of the Free State have accused the institution of collaborating with lobby group AfriForum and promoting a pro-white agenda.

What did the students say?

The Students have been protesting since Wednesday, 8 October 2025, over the university’s decision to scrap provisional registration, a policy set to take effect next year. They demand the cancellation of provisional registration. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the students stated that they want all students to be allowed to register despite owing the university.

The students slammed the Higher Education Minister, Buti Manamela. They said that the institution is on a spree to arrest the students. They accuse the university of promoting a pro-white agenda and demand to be taken seriously.

The students have stated that they will continue their protests and the university will remain closed until the provisional registration is cancelled. They said racism is happening at the university and noted that the university called Afriforum on Thursday, 9 October 2025. The students stated that the police and Afriforum shot students for protesting.

UFS students arrested

Last week, the South African Police Service confirmed that 13 students had been arrested for public violence at the University of Free State’s Qwaqwa campus, while five students from the main campus in Bloemfontein have also been arrested. The students were arrested for throwing stones at police vehicles patrolling the university campus.

On Friday, 10 October 2025, six students were apprehended and handed over to the police. The students allegedly threw a self-made petrol bomb at the guard room situated at Gate 2, Bedenhoust Street, University of the Free State. They will appear in court today, 13 October 2025. Fellow students gathered outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court ahead of the appearance of six students who were arrested on Friday night, 10 October 2025.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the ongoing protests at UFS.

@Mademza_ said:

"Jonathan Jansen legacy at that university is built on the strongest super heated adhesive material. It would require something bigger than the Yalta and Berlin conferences to undo the damage."

@Levigos said:

"Not this nonsense again, I mean really. Is it worth disrupting academic year especially when exams are just around the corner? This is some of the things you would NEVER see politicians condemning."

@waterglenvista said:

"It's exam time. Those that did not make the prerequisite to sit for exams are now causing problems."

@Irishdue said:

"Race card as usual excuse to destroy."

