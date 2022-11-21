Mr Price account application and money application status check process in 2022

Mr Price launched a brand-new and exciting way of shopping on credit. It is also an enthralling way of kickstarting your shopping experience at your convenience. If you are new to the credit world, go through these details about the Mr Price account application process and status check in 2022.

Mr Price has set itself apart as a store that caters to the different fashion needs. Besides the frequent offers and deals, it stocks up on stylish and unique pieces. To ensure you do not miss out on its limited pieces, the brand launched the Mr Price account. Go through these details as they debunk why you should create an account, how it operates and the perks you will enjoy.

What is a Mr Price account?

Owning a Mr Price account comes with a series of advantages. You can buy items from the brand and pay later. Therefore, you can keep up with fashion trends without worrying about paying for them while making the purchase.

Another important perk of owning an account is enjoying exclusive deals and promotions. Therefore, it saves you a few coins. It also allows you to pay monthly instalments and make purchases you would not have made if you were on a tight budget.

Can I apply for the Mr Price account?

After you have applied and set up your profile, these are the features you will enjoy:

Exclusivity in offers and promotions

Affordable monthly instalments

Flexible budget plans

A monthly service fee of R25 per month

Once off admin fee of R50

What do I need to apply for an account at Mr Price?

Before applying, ensure you meet the following pre-requisite requirements:

Be over 18 years

Have a valid South African ID or a passport

Provide a reliable cellphone number

Provide a residential or postal address

Have proof of employment

Have a good credit score

Provide three months' proof of income or a bank statement

Have spousal permission if married in a community of property or by way of customary law

Mr Price account fees

Owning a Mr Price account means you are ready to incur the following charges:

A once-off initiation fee of up to R50

A monthly service fee of up to R25

The monthly service fee may change without any notice. The credit facility you choose will determine the initiation and service fee. The credit facility is only available to prospectus applicants living within South Africa.

How to apply for a Mr Price account

The application process involves filling in the prescreening form. The form will require you to provide details such as your name, mobile number and employment information. These details will ascertain whether you are eligible for the account.

Open the Mr Price account online

Follow these steps for the MRP online application process:

Select the repayment period from the options provided in the drop-down menu. The options available include 6 months, 12 months and 24 months. Choose your identity type depending on whether you are a South African citizen or a foreigner living in the country. Prove your identity number. Choose your title and gender. Provide details like your name, surname and mobile phone number. Provide your employment information. Click on “Apply” to submit the form.

Mr Price account application WhatsApp number

You could also create it via WhatsApp. Do so by sending your details to 064 584 1010. Alternatively, you can apply in any of the Mr Price outlets in the country.

How to open an account at Mr Price if you are a student

If you are a student who meets all the pre-requisite requirements highlighted above, you could create an account. Follow the highlighted steps to do so.

How do I check my Mr Price account?

Applying for an account does not mean you will immediately enjoy the perks. Usually, it takes between 24 and 48 hours for it to get approved. After this duration elapses, you can follow up on the status of your application.

Luckily you can perform the Mr Price account application status check online. The process will require you to provide your identification number.

How to submit proof of income

Once your application has been approved, you will be required to provide proof of income documents, such as your bank statement. You could present the documents physically to a Mr Price store. Alternatively, you could forward a photo to either of these contacts:

WhatsApp: 084 484 4845

084 484 4845 Email: newacc@mrpg.com

newacc@mrpg.com Fax: (031) 328 4790

Ways to pay for your Mr Price account

There are multiple ways of paying for your Mr Price clothing account. Choose your most convenient method from the options provided below:

Visiting a Mr Price store

Visit your closest Mr Price store to settle your account.

Paying at an ATM or via EFT

Use the following banking details if you wish to pay via this method:

Beneficiary: Mr Price

Mr Price Bank: ABSA

ABSA Branch: Kingsmead

Kingsmead Branch code: 632005

632005 Account number: 4074766505

4074766505 Banking reference: Your Mr Price Money Account Number or ID number

Pay using your cellphone

To pay using your cellphone, dial *120*410# and follow the subsequent prompts.

Online payment

Download the Mr Price app on Google Play Store or App store. Create a profile on the app if you do not have one already. Link your profile to your Mr Price account and provide the OTP sent to your phone. Click on the red Mr Price money card icon and select the '"my account" option. Follow the prompts to deposit money into your account.

If you do not want to download the app, create an online profile and link it to your profile. After that, provide your ID number, and the OTP will be sent to your phone. Lastly, click on the "Pay my account" icon and follow the prompts to deposit money into your account.

Zapper or Snap to Pay

You can use either of these apps to pay for your account. Open your digital statement. After that, click on the Zapper or Snap Scan tab that says “click to pay”. You will then be redirected to the payment channel.

Mr Price login

You can log in to Mr Price Money by:

Visiting the Mr Price money option on the brand's website. Click on the "User" icon to open a dialogue box asking you to log in. Provide the email address and password to log in.

You can also log in to the service via the app.

Mr Price account balance

Apart from depositing money to your account, you can also access your account balance. Do so by dialling *120*410#.

These details about the Mr Price account application process elaborate on how the account operates, how to create it and how much it will benefit you. Imagine shopping for your favourite pieces and paying later; how awesome would that be?

