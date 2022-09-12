Technology is constantly evolving, and industries and businesses are leveraging it to improve their services. Convenience, better customer care, and service are key factors that have dictated how banks operate. The Absa toll free number and contact details provide avenues to reach out to the bank and have issues resolved quickly. So, go through these details for more information on how to utilize them.

Absa bank was established in 1991 and has gradually become the biggest bank in South Africa. Its numerous services have attracted customers to it, and as a result, innumerable people flood the banking halls with complaints and issues they want to be addressed. So, Absa toll free number and contact details save you from the hustle and frustration of going to the banking hall to seek help.

Absa customer care

Like most South African banks, Absa has a dedicated customer care unit to handle customers' general needs and issues. The best part about lodging your complaints through the customer care unit is that the bank follows up to confirm whether it was resolved.

The unit receives customers' issues through the general department and forwards them to the departments that handle the particular complaint.

How do I lodge a complaint to Absa Bank?

So, if you have an inquiry, you could visit the bank's nearest branch. Alternatively, you could remotely reach out via email, the relevant phone number, the other avenues the bank has created, or the bank's social media accounts.

How do I contact Absa for free? In a nutshell, these are the different avenues you could use to contact Absa bank, South Africa:

Your nearest Absa bank branch

Telephone number: 0115015050 or 08001111 55

0115015050 or 08001111 55 Absa complaints email address: absa@absa.co.za

absa@absa.co.za Social media handles: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Absa client services

For ease of access to services, the bank has established several customer care units to address specific issues. Outlined below are the details of the customer care units for the different departments.

Absa home loans contact details

If your issue involves home loans, reach out through either of these contact platforms:

Telephone number: 0860 111 007

0860 111 007 Email address: HLeducation@absa.africa

Personal loan contact details

If you have inquiries on matters related to personal loan services and would like to seek clarification, especially if the information provided on the bank's official website is insufficient, reach out through these Absa loan contact details:

Telephone number: 0860 100 372

0860 100 372 Email: absa@absa.co.za

Alternatively, you could drop your number through the department's page and ask the officials to call you back.

Absa credit card division contact details

How do I contact Absa's credit card? If you have any inquiries about your credit card, contact the credit card department through these platforms:

Telephone number: 0861 462 273

0861 462 273 International phone number: +2711 501 5006

+2711 501 5006 Email address: contactcard@absa.co.za

Vehicle finance contact details

Absa South has allowed customers to partner with it when purchasing cars or consolidating funds for various businesses. You could inquire about vehicle financing through the Absa finance contact numbers, 0860 669 669 or 0861 00 11 55.

Absa online banking contact number

If you are interested in internet banking or would like the challenges you are facing with the same addressed, contact the internet banking department:

Telephone number: 08600 08600

08600 08600 Email: absa@absa.co.za

Absa life contact details

If you have concerns regarding Absa Life, the life policy or the remuneration of the policy, reach out through:

Telephone number: 0860 227 253

0860 227 253 Website: Absa Life Policy

Absa insurance

If you need the bank to assist you with your insurance needs, whether for your business, house or car, contact the department through these options:

Telephone number: 0860 109 693

0860 109 693 Email: idirect@absa.co.za

Report a fraud

If you wish to report a fraud, do so through these contact platforms:

Telephone: 0860 557 557

0860 557 557 Phone number: +27 (0) 11 501 5089

International callers for digital banking

If you are an international caller and would like your issue regarding digital banking resolved, reach out through these contact details:

Telephone number: 08600 08600

08600 08600 Phone number: +27 (0) 011 501 5110

Absa contact details head office

If you prefer to have the head office address your concerns, these are the head office contact details:

Physical address: 7th Floor, Absa Towers West, 15 Troye Street, Johannesburg

7th Floor, Absa Towers West, 15 Troye Street, Johannesburg Postal address: PO Box 7735, Johannesburg, 2000

PO Box 7735, Johannesburg, 2000 Phone number: +27 (0) 11 350 4000

Absa app

All the options provided above guarantee a response from the bank. Using the Absa app is an alternative and convenient option. It makes it easy to contact the bank's customer care unit, carry out financial transactions, track and limit your spending, and manage your account, to mention a few.

If you wish to lodge your complaint on the app, go to the menu and click on the specific issue you want to be addressed. From there, you can manage what you want, reach out to customer care to make any demands and inquiries or state your issues.

Facebook and WhatsApp chats

Absa has ChatBanking, an important innovation that enables customers and prospectus customers to chat with the bank. It is also a convenient way of getting issues and concerns sorted. Other similar options you could use are Facebook and WhatsApp.

Steps for Absa banking on WhatsApp

Does Absa have WhatsApp? Yes, it does. Unlike the other options, these are the steps you ought to follow if you wish to have your issue resolved via WhatsApp:

Add the Absa call centre number on your device. The contact number is 086000 086000. Launch your WhatsApp and search for the new contact you just added to your device. If it does not appear on your list, refresh your WhatsApp contact list. Text "Hi," and the bank's customer care will take it from there.

Steps for banking on Facebook

This option requires you to make use of your Absa online banking. These are the steps you ought to follow while using it:

Go to the Absa online platform and click on the settings option from the Express tab. Add your profile. Log in to Facebook and send a direct message to AbsaChatBanking. The bank will get back to you once your message is received.

Does Absa have a live chat?

Yes, the bank has a live chat option, the AbsaChatBanking. It guarantees a faster response than most of the options above.

These details about Absa toll free contact details in South Africa and the different departments highlight the bank's determination to serve its customers. The various options explain why you do not have to physically go to the banking hall for your concerns to be addressed.

