If you are currently reciving funds for your tertiary education through NSFAS, you probably already know what IntelliMali is. If not, it is the platform that helps education organisations with the distribution of funds to the students receiving government assistance with tuition funding. This article will discuss the IntelliMali cash withdrawal process, how to transfer money from IntelliMali to a bank account and how to update banking details for NSFAS.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The app makes it easy to navigate your student funds. Photo: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Perhaps one of the biggest concerns students have is how long it takes for IntelliMali to reflect on your bank account, as students may be pushed for time regarding debit orders and other expenses like food. The funds should be accessible after 14 working days once a study fee account gets the transaction debited.

The 'my IntelliMali' homepage may be intimidating, but through simple, easy-to-use guidance, you can navigate your way through the various tabs and easily achieve what you need to either withdraw funds, add and remove account profiles and check finances. Here are various tips and tricks that you may need with the platform.

You can either access the platform on your phone or your laptop. Photo: Teera Konakan

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How much does NSFAS give Unisa students per month in 2022?

Generally, the organisation pays your tuition fees and registration fee as a Unisa student or at least subsidises it. Unisa students registered for ten or more modules are given a 'living' allowance of R290 per month from February to November. It is used for small expenses that arise for these students.

Can I withdraw IntelliMali at Checkers?

You can withdraw your funds at places including Checkers, Shoprite, USave, PnP and Boxer stores by simply wiping the card you have and entering your unique pin.

The mobile app makes it easy to access your profile from anywhere. Photo: F.J. Jimenez

Source: Getty Images

How do I access my IntelliMali account?

Any students can visit my.intellimali.co.za and use the account log-in tab to go onto their profile and navigate the site accordingly. If you want to access your IntelliMali USSD code to see how much funds you currently have, you can dial *120*44431*student number# and follow the easy instructions. You can also visit an Intellicard merchant and request a balance inquiry.

You can register and deregister a profile on the app with ease. Photo: Anita Kot

Source: Getty Images

How do I update banking details for NSFAS?

If you need to update your banking details, here are the step-by-step instructions:

Log-in to the browser through my.intellimali.co.za

Enter your ID number and pin

Select login, which will take you to the homepage

If terms and conditions pop up, click 'accept'

If a security questionnaire comes up, fill it out and click 'accept'

You may be prompted to set a new password

Open the menu tab at the top left corner

Verify your details, such as your email address and pin

If all that is done, select the banking option on the menu bar

Update your details accordingly, but avoid changing your branch code

The platform advises you not to change the branch code as it can cause confusion

Save your updated details and reenter your password if necessary

An email will be sent to you to confirm the change in banking details

Verify the change in banking details through the email sent

Logout of your app once you have confirmed and saved the changes

Thanks to the easy-to-use nature of the app, you can update your banking details in no time. Photo: Fiordaliso

Source: Getty Images

How can I transfer money from IntelliMali?

The transfer process is relatively easy. You simply log in to the homepage and follow the prompts, or contact the organisation for further assistance if you are confused. Generally, there will be a direct deposit into your account. If you need further assistance on the matter, or need to know how to get an IntelliMali pin, you can contact them via phone on +27 87 230 0161, or email through info@intellimali.co.za for further clarity.

You may have assumed that the process regarding how to update banking details on IntelliMali in 2022 would be confusing, but the process is rather simple. If you follow the easy, step-by-step instructions, you should be able to change your details within just minutes without the need of getting third-party assistance.

READ ALSO: Capricorn TVET college courses, online application, application status, log in

Briefly.co.za discussed a potential college you could attend that offers subsidised funding, Capricorn TVET college. Since tertiary education can be difficult to afford, attending a college that offers NASFAS funding may be your best choice, and Capricorn TVET college offers just that.

Curious to learn more about Capricorn TVET college? More on their available courses, the online application process, registration fees and more here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News