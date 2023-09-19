The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed a formal complaint against the government, including Minister Lindiwe Zulu, over the non-payment of social grants for this month

The DA's complaint, submitted to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), targets the Department of Social Development, South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), and Postbank

The party said persistent failures have resulted in severe human rights violations, with some mothers being forced to abandon their babies due to their inability to provide for them.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its intention to file a formal complaint today against the government due to its failure to disburse social grants for this month.

The DA has lodged a complaint against Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images and RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

DA takes action against Minister Lindiwe Zulu over grants scandal

The Democratic Alliance has vowed to take action against the Minister of Social Development and other involved bodies over the non-payment of grants this month.

A statement released by the opposition party on its website stated that it will submit a complaint to the Human Rights Commission. This complaint will target Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, her department, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), and the Postbank. Part of the statement read:

"Tomorrow, Tuesday 19 September 2023, the DA will lodge an urgent complaint at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against the Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, the Department of Social Development as well as the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and Postbank for their part in the ongoing social grant payment failures."

DA says non-payment of grants has dire consequences

The party also stated that the Minister's persistent failure to assist millions of vulnerable grant recipients each month, coupled with her department's return of over R15 billion in unpaid social relief of distress (SRD) grants to the National Treasury, has led to a dire situation in South Africa.

The DA said it receives numerous pleas from SRD grant beneficiaries unable to access their funds. These ongoing failures constitute a severe human rights violation, forcing some mothers to abandon their babies due to their inability to provide for them, resulting in a heartbreaking and tragic crisis.

SASSA: Zulu Blames Postbank for grant payments delay, SA stunned: “Always someone else's fault”

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, apologised to grant recipients who did not receive September's payout.

Zulu said the problem was caused by technical glitches beyond her department's control, reported EWN. She acknowledged the serious impact the delay has on people's survival and blamed the Postbank for the recurring issue.

Source: Briefly News