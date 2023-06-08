The Democratic Alliance has unveiled its plan for South Africa's social welfare system if it is ever elected into power

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the opposition party promised that it would increase the child support grant, lower food costs, and tackle homelessness

The DA rubbished the idea that the party would do away with the social grant system once in power

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is already making plans for SA's grant system in case it wins the 2024 elections.

The DA revealed the plans it had in store for SA's social welfare system if it is elected into power.

Source: Getty Images

The official opposition party launched its social development policy campaign to provide basic services and make social grants go further.

DA plans to increase child support grant, lower food prices and tackle homelessness

The DA's head of policy, MP Mat Cuthbert, released a statement detailing the reforms the party would make to protect SA's social welfare system.

High up on the DA's objectives are increasing the child support grant, lowering food prices and creating a national plan to tackle homelessness.

The opposition party sought to dispel the notion that it would do away with the social grant system if elected into power, TimesLIVE reported.

The DA said:

“Social grants are a constitutional right, and any suggestion that the DA would take them away if elected into national government is patently false and misleading."

DA plans widespread changes for SA social welfare system

Some of the other changes the DA wants to make include:

Ensuring the elderly have access to a retirement plan through automatic enrolment in a pension scheme which employees can choose to opt out of.

Ensuring the poor have access to quality healthcare services through universal healthcare coverage.

Reduce teenage pregnancy by increasing access to reproductive education and contraception in high schools

Ensuring GBV survivors have access to health care, legal assistance, shelter and dignity kits

Increasing safe spaces for children

