Multiple social media threats of a national shutdown scheduled for Friday, 10 June has the police on high alert

The countrywide protest is expected to address the high fuel prices, however, police are concerned that the protest may be hijacked

South Africans are not enthused with police being on high alert, saying the cops should have been on high alert after the crime stats were released

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Police National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) issued a statement on Thursday, 9 June saying they are aware of social media rumblings about a national shutdown expected to take place on Friday.

SAPS state that the police will be on high alert and will monitor the situation to deploy officers in an effort to combat any forms of criminal activity across the country.

The police say they are aware of plans for a nationwide protest on Friday. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the police say they have been paying attention to the social media messages alluding to country wide protest on Friday, 10 June. The protest is believed to be about the recent increase in fuel prices that has also resulted in the increase in goods.

The protest has been linked to various organisations such as the Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) and Santaco, however, these organisations have denied being involved in the national shutdown.

IOL reports that there are also concerns that the national shutdown could be hijacked by people who are upset about the farm theft scandal surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and could be used as an opportunity to loot and destroy property.

South Africans weigh in

@MakaraVannesa said:

"They should be on high alert at the border. They aren’t alert to things that concern them. But I’m not surprised they’re not bothered by petrol hike akere bona ba berekisa koloi tsa mereko."

@msibisks said:

"People will definitely take advantage of every movement for looting- remember we have a huge population doing nothing. Some of them are untraceable because of obvious reasons. So taking advantage of their anonymity to the system plus domestic problems aligning- looting happens."

@dadarosky said:

"But not on high alert for crimes happening every day."

@Biggie_rakoma said:

"These guys are only on high alert when we as citizens stand up for ourselves… rest of the time they’re chilling."

@JohnBen35701096 said:

"I thought after the crime stats they would be on high alert."

