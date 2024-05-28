A massive accident on the N12 between eMalahleni and Ogies in Mpumalanga has closed the highway at the N4 and N12 split

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via the N4 and R555

The extent of the accident and duration of the closure are currently unknown

Motorists travelling between eMalahleni and Delmas have been urged to use alternative routes following a multiple-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. Images: Screenshot/@TrafficSA.

Source: Twitter

A major accident has closed the N12 highway between eMalahleni and Ogies at the N4 and N12 split.

The incident has caused significant disruptions, and authorities advise motorists to use alternative routes.

See the post below:

Safety caution for travellers

Jakaranda FM noted that Mpumalanga Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi has guided travellers affected by the closure.

"Motorists travelling from Middelburg to Johannesburg are advised to proceed with N4 and use R555 until they reach Balmoral, where they can rejoin N12."

He also recommended that those driving from the Delmas direction take the R555 in Ogies and join N4 in eMalahleni.

Emergency personnel and officials are currently on the scene to manage traffic and redirect motorists.

Currently, there are no clear details on the number of vehicles involved or the nature and extent of the crashes or injuries, if any.

The duration of the road closure remains uncertain. Motorists are urged to follow the provided detour routes and stay updated on the situation through local traffic reports.

This happens every year

According to some netizens on X these kinds of accidents happen yearly on the same road.

@ms_tourist recalled a similar incident:

"One of the worst stretches. I recall something similar happened about a year ago or so."

@Shonny_SA

"Every year around this time, same road, same place motorists die. Some motorists don’t behave when there is poor visibility."

@munaaf31

"This happens every year, the same spot, the same impact, yet the Road and Traffic Department does nothing about it."

@kazaba_luc commented:

"This place is always dangerous in the morning and late night. Too much fog.

Tanker crashes on the N12 at Kliprivier bridge

Briefly News reported that a tanker crashed into a bridge on the N12 highway at the Kliprivier Drive off-ramp in Johannesburg South.

The truck was reportedly travelling east on the N12 highway when it veered off the road and crashed into the bridge.

