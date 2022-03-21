A farmer was allegedly attacked and killed at his Welgelvoden farm in Delmas after agreeing to sell animal feed to a group of men

The suspects also entered the home to ransack it and found the farmer's wife, whom they subsequently restrained by tying her up

Citizens from all walks of life were vocal in slamming the callous way he suspects allegedly killed the elderly man on social media

DELMAS - An elderly farmer was brutally murdered after reluctantly opening his farmhouse to a group of men on Sunday, rocking the community of Welgelvoden in Mpumalanga.

Gustav Rappard, 76, had agreed to sell animal feed to the unknown assailants, who attacked and strangled him to death, according to a TimesLIVE report. After the killing, the armed suspects made their way into the house and restrained his wife.

They ransacked the residence, where they found nothing except the couple's cell phones. Mpumalanga police have embarked on a search for at least six suspects, The Citizen reported.

"[The attack comes after] the deceased's wife alerted him to the presence of the group, who claimed they were interested in buying grass bales. He explained he couldn't help them since it was a Sunday," said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Immediate change of heart

Briefly News understands that Rappard returned to his house, and after having second thoughts, headed back to assist the would-be killers. They entered and surprised the unsuspecting farmer by wielding their weapons.

Mohlala said they strangled him to death and then fled the scene. Rappard's body was later discovered in a barn.

"We aim to hunt down and bring the suspects to book in the shortest time possible. Their decision to target defenceless victims should be frowned upon," said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Daphney Manamela.

Locals slam murder online

Online, South Africans expressed their shock and dismay over the murder, with many social media users lamenting the senseless attack. Others decried the reportedly high crime rate in the country.

@Phalo Mjikwa wrote:

"This is so depressing. The goodness and human nature of this soul was abused and used against him. I feel so sad and helpless."

@Lucy Cockrane said:

"This is really sad and inhumane and when these people are caught there should be severely punished, the crime rate in our country is really out of control."

@Max Zila Mkhonto Khosi added:

"Farmers are employing foreign nationals and those are the people who must be responsible for the crime."

Source: Briefly News