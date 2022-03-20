A man who allegedly stabbed two of his relatives to death and attempted to kill another has been arrested by police

The suspect allegedly broke into one of his relatives' homes, a policeman, before unleashing a frenzied knife attack

The perpetrator will appear in the Barkley West Magistrate's Court to face his charges, including damage to property

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

BARKLY WEST - Northern Cape police have arrested a 34-year-old man for killing two of his relatives and grievously injuring a third in Barkly West, northwest of Kimberley, on Friday.

SABC News reported that the suspect accosted a 66-year-old man and his 52-year-old female partner and stabbed to death before making his way to the residence of another relative, a 45-year-old police officer, whom he also allegedly stabbed.

A Northern Cape man has been arrested for double murder and attempted murder. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the officer survived the stabbing incident and is currently fighting for his life in hospital. Northern Cape police spokesperson Timothy Sam said the suspect acted indiscriminately, having broken into the officer's home to carry out the attack.

"An early probe into the incident reveals that two of the suspect's relatives were attacked at their home and died on the scene. The suspect fled before arriving at another home belonging to a third family member," said Sam.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"The suspect smashed a window to access the house. He found the victim asleep and proceeded to stab him multiple times. But the officer was able to escape the attacker and found refuge at a neighbour's house."

Northern Cape's most wanted criminal arrested

Sam noted the alleged killer faces additional charges after damaging four vehicles during the incident, including one belonging to the officer. The man was taken into police custody and will appear soon in the Barkley West Magistrate's Court.

Meanwhile, one of the Northern Cape's most wanted criminals was arrested two weeks ago for his alleged involvement in a string of murders and attempted murders, News24 reported.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tebogo Thebe said police also confiscated illegal firearms and ammunition. The suspect was also wanted in connection with several crimes carried out in Roodepan earlier this year.

Business owner, wife and 2 young daughters killed

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that police in Mpumalanga are investigating four cases of murder after a business owner, his wife and two daughters were gunned down at their home near Bushbuckridge.

TimesLIVE reported that the incident transpired when two suspects allegedly forced their way into the house and opened fire on all four members of the household.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said neighbours heard gunshots coming from the home at around 7.30 pm. The property belonged to Johnson Fakude, a 58-year-old man who owned Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek-based Faduk Cash Loans, IOL reported.

Source: Briefly News