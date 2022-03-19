Toddler Kills Mum Accidentally After Finding Dad’s Gun in Backseat of Car

A young 22-year-old mother has tragically died after being shot by her own three-year-old son found his dad's gun in the backseat of their car

The father has been taken into custody by the police but it is not yet clear if he will face charges relating to the shooting

A simple gun lock would have prevented the tragedy from happening and gun owners have been urged to secure their firearms

DOLTON - A young American mother tragically lost her life after her own toddler accidentally shot her in the neck with her husband's gun.

The 3-year-old boy had found the loaded gun in the back seat of his parent's car. The boy began playing with the gun when it discharged and hit Dejah Bennet (22) in the neck.

A simple gun cable lock would have prevented the tragic accident from taking place. Photo credit: @GunsReporting

Source: Twitter

The Daily Sun reported that the mother had been rushed to the hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving.

The boy's father has been taken into custody, he was there when the shooting took place. It is not clear if the father will face charges at this point according to Local12.

In the state of Illinois, 139 people have been killed by guns since 1 January 2022. Andrew Holmes, a Dolton Trustee and Crisis Responder handed out 400 gun locks to locals outside the mall where the shooting took place. He also took the opportunity to educate shoppers on gun safety.

The simple device can quickly be removed and has saved countless lives and would have helped prevent Dejah Bennet's death.

