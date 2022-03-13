Husband Allegedly Murders Wife for Phone Call While He Was Asleep

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 30-year-old wife after she made a phone call while he was sleeping

He woke up and heard her talking to someone on the phone which resulted in an argument that escalated into murder

It is not clear who she was talking to or what was said that caused the argument to fatally escalate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MPUMALANGA - A husband was allegedly so upset with his wife after she made a phone call while he was asleep that he allegedly murdered her.

According to reports, the 38-year-old man woke up and heard his wife talking to an unidentified person on the phone.

Police arrested a 38-year-old husband for allegedly murdering his wife. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

This resulted in a quarrel which escalated to a physical fight over the cell phone. It is unknown if the argument was due to who she was speaking to or what was said.

News24 reported that the fight escalated resulting in the husband allegedly shooting and killing his 30-year-old wife. He was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the alleged murder and reflected on the sad fact that another woman had allegedly lost her life to her husband in reference to the high rate of gender-based violence.

She questioned when the violence would end and said that the law must take its course and give the victim justice according to the Daily Sun.

SA horrified after businessman, wife and daughters, 8 & 11, killed in Mpumalanga

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Police in Mpumalanga are investigating four cases of murder after a business owner, his wife and two daughters were gunned down at their home near Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE reported that the incident transpired when two suspects allegedly forced their way into the house and opened fire on all four members of the household.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said neighbours heard gunshots coming from the home at around 7.30 pm. The property belonged to Johnson Fakude, a 58-year-old man who owned Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek-based Faduk Cash Loans, IOL reported.

"The two suspects were spotted jumping over a wall and disappearing into the night. Officers and paramedics were notified of the incident and, after arriving, found a man, woman and two girls, aged eight and 11, with fatal gunshot wounds," said Mohlala, adding all four victims were certified dead at the scene.

Source: Briefly News