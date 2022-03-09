A middle-aged man has been hailed as a hero after running back to a burning house to save his beloved daughter, who was trapped in it

Jeremy Droscha's house exploded on Tuesday and he was thrown out of it but his four-year-old daughter reminded inside, compelling him to go back and rescue her

Droscha sustained second and third-degree burns on over 60% of his body and he later succumbed to his injuries

The city of Michigan is mourning the heroic death of a middle-aged man who ran back to his burning house to save his daughter.

Jeremy Droscha, wife Jessica and their children. Photo: Eaton County Fairgrounds.

Source: Facebook

Trapped in the house

Jeremy Droscha's house exploded on Tuesday, and he was thrown out but his four-year-old daughter remained trapped in the house, which made her dad run back to save her.

FOX 2 reported that the Droscha died from the injuries sustained from his brave and loving move. Droscha suffered second and third-degree burns on over 60% of his body.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained in a house fire," Eaton County Fairgrounds posted on its Facebook page.

Big asset to the board

"Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us," he added.

The father of two was a recent vice president of the board. Droscha's family has also mourned him and have since set up a GoFundMe to raise money for expenses as they lost everything in the fire.

Pray for the family

So far, the family has raised about $77,000.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share Jeremy went home to be with His Heavenly Father just after midnight last night. Please continue to pray for the whole family, and thank you for all the love and support you all have already shown," wrote the GoFundMe organizer, Cheryl Pletz, Jeremy's mother-in-law.

Michigan State Police ruled the explosion an accident.

