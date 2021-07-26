A man's heroic act that prevented what would have claimed the lives of his innocent children cost him his means of livelihood

Anderson had gone to buy a car for his wife to mark her birthday when gunmen opened fire at the location he was at with the kids

Though he sustained three gunshot wounds, the heroic Anderson is now richer by millions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A dad's heroic act that had cost him his income also turned him into a millionaire.

Goal Cast reports that Anderson Jefferson had gone to a car dealership along with three of his kids to buy a whip for his wife on her birthday when some gunmen attacked the place.

A father rescued his three kids from a gunfire incident. Image: Goal Cast

Source: UGC

Jefferson in an attempt to save his kids had shielded them but got hit three times. TMZ claims that the father and his kids were not the targets of the Bronx, New York shooting.

Unfortunately, Jefferson lost his jobs as a head painter and construction worker as the injuries to his thigh and foot meant he couldn't walk.

A family friend, Serena Wingate, set up a GoFundMe campaign which raked in $305 000 as many people were moved by the heroic man's act.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Heroic man helps a young mother give birth to her gorgeous baby

Previously, Briefly News reported that a member of the Johannesburg Metro Police, Lebepe Evans, is a hit on social media after helping a woman deliver a healthy baby girl. The off-duty officer’s generous deed was posted by Shireen Ebrahim on Facebook and says the proud guy was kind enough to help the lady.

Ebrahim posted the inspiring story on the #ImStaying page and heaped praise on the police officer, saying Evans helped the woman at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

The social media account holder also suggested that the little baby should be named after the policeman simply because of his heroic deeds. The post reads:

"The woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl and they were later taken to the hospital. People suggested that the baby should be named Brianna, because she was born at Bree Street and I suggest that she should be named Eva, from Evans."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za