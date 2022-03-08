A Kenyan man has opened up about how he had to pick up the pieces after his wife died from HIV complications

Kassim Hemed said that his in-laws came to his home and took everything he and his wife owned after she passed on

The man now lives from hand to mouth and he says he feels like he has let his children down by not being able to provide for them

Kassim Hemed is a man in tears after his in-laws took everything he and his wife owned after she died from HIV complications.

Kassim Hemed Single father of three. Photo: Yvonne Kawira.

Source: Original

Heartbroken, Hemed said that he and his three sons are currently living from hand to mouth since 2019 when his wife died. He and his older sons do menial jobs to afford at least a meal a day.

The man currently battling depression says he feels like he has let down his children for failing to fend for them.

Sleeping on the floor

"We sleep on the floor and sometimes we can go for days without food. Whenever I come home empty-handed I feel so bad I cannot even face them. I especially pity the youngest. Some of my friends just buy me alcohol whenever I go begging. They tell me it's to help me drown my thoughts," Hemed said.

The man whose kids struggle to go to school says he wants to relocate to the village and start afresh.

"At least there's a piece of land in the village where my late mom lived. I will stay there as I pick up my pieces," he told reporter Yvonne Kawira in an interview.

Source: Briefly News