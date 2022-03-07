Steven Muiruri met and fell in love with the woman of his dreams; according to him their whole life lay ahead of them

However, as fate would have it, as soon as they started a family, his wife became sick, and he had to take care of both his wife and children

Muiruri spoke to Ann Nyathira on how his wife ended their marriage after his business collapsed, moved in with another man and how he had to fight to access his children

A Kenyan man named Steven Muiruri has painfully opened up about how he lost his marriage after he ran out of money to sustain his family.

Steven Muiruri says his wife left him after he lost his job. Photo: Shiro Mbugua.

Source: UGC

Muiruri said that he met and fell in love with a woman and they decided to move in together after she got pregnant.

The man recalled how after delivery, his wife fell ill and he had to take care of her and the kid because she could not do household chores.

"I loved her so much. I would do odd jobs to fend for my family," Muiruri told the publication.

He said their married life went well for five years until they got a second-born child and she asked her husband to set aside some money for her to set up a business.

"I gave her KSh 13,000 (R1745) and she opened a shop to sell plastic shoes. The business picked up well, but unfortunately, I lost my job and had to stay home for some time. This is when she began to change. She would be upset all the time and even began to sleep on the couch," Muiruri explained.

The man went on to describe that he and his wife lived in the same house for over a year like siblings.

According to Muriruri, his wife asked him to take up household chores like cooking anf preparing the kids for bedtime or for school.

"I had no problem with it because when she was unwell I still did these things for her and the kids," he recalled adding that even though he craved for peace, his wife would come home and get upset for no reason.

Soon after Muiruri began to hear from friends and neighbours that his wife was telling them how tired she was for taking care of all the family's expenses.

Shortly after, Muiruri's project yielded some cash.

"I wanted to repay her for taking care of us so I gave her [money]. But she moved out the same week and rented a house about 100 metres from where we lived previously. The kids found out three days later and began to visit me. They would tell me that a certain man would visit them and spend the night," he continued.

This began a rough journey of trying to get access to his children but he says his ex-wife would beat them for talking to him.

"She even swore in front of the chief that she did not need any support from me. There are documents to that effect to date," he recalled.

He said that his ex-wife's relationship shoon plopped and so did her business and now she wants Muiruri to take care of his kids. The man says he loves his kids so much and that's why his wife tortured him knowing he would do anything for them.

