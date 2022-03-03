A local woman @itu_nadia took to social media to details of how she and her man of 7 months broke up recently

A heartbroken Mzansi woman took to social media to share details of her hurtful breakup with her boyfriend of seven months recently.

In a lengthy Twitter thread @itu_nadia vented about issues, she faced with her now ex who she met on the popular hashtag #uMjoloWithAzola, leading up to their separation which she feels was very selfish and inconsiderate from his side.

A woman took to social to share her hurt and frustratrion after her break up. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“I applaud him for choosing his peace but what about mine? Mine. Lol. I'm not laughing I'm trying to calm myself. I'm hurt guys tjo,” she said.

@itu_nadia revealed that two weeks before the breakup, the guy said he needed space as he was facing personal problems that he wanted to deal with alone. He said he needed a 2 months break from the relationship.

Although he didn’t want her emotional support, the agreement was that during the break they would still be in communication, just not on a daily basis.

“It was hard for me because we are talking about feelings, I can’t just tap and stop them. I love him after all. So I would go 2 to 3 days then check him. Some days he was cold, some he was better.”

The heartbroken woman said the guy would also share social media statuses about healing which made her worried. She urged him to seek professional help, but he responded that he was okay.

However, more recently he went AWOL on her via phone and social media. After numerous efforts to get in touch, she eventually got hold of him using a different number.

Shortly after that phone call, he sent a text saying he could no longer be with her because she was refusing to give him the space to deal with his demons. Regardless of her efforts to beg him to reconsider, the relationship sadly ended.

“My bf has always been an angel, that guy love(d) me, I know for a fact. We never had major fallouts or anything. He was always there for me. He was the love of my life. Literally!!! Hence I'm not buying the breakup. I believe there’s more to the story,” she said.

Online users responded to the sad Twitter thread with their take on the break up:

@CeciliaMunyai

“I honestly wouldn’t encourage anyone to date someone they’ve met on Twitter especially on #umjolowithAzola most guys here are not genuine and just found an easy way to jump from woman to woman. Chances r he met someone the same way he met u. I’m sorry sending you healing.”

@Yandah_Mate said:

“I'm literally crying over this thread. Do men understand how much their actions and behavior affect us? A woman who cares about you will go to great depths to ensure that you're okay... But y'all find it as "clingy" this hurts honestly.”

