A dedicated paramedic went beyond the call of duty to help a woman who in labour in a car parked on the highway

ER24 Gauteng Regional Manager Gareth Staley was flagged down by two JMPD officers for assistance before he retrieved his medical equipment and assisted the woman

The experienced medical professional told Briefly News that although he hadn’t delivered a baby in years, previous training kicked in during the emergency

Committed to the role to provide advanced emergency medical care for critical and emergent patients is qualified paramedic and ER24 Gauteng Regional Manager, Gareth Staley.

He was recently stopped in his tracks en route home when he noticed a pregnant woman in the backseat of a car whose baby couldn’t wait to come into the world.

Gareth Staley jumped into action to assist an expectant woman in labour in the backseat of a car. Image: Gareth Staley/Supplied, Stock Image/GettyImages

Gareth was driving on his way home in the heavy rain along the N1 south when he noticed a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) vehicle responding in the emergency lane with a light motor vehicle closely behind.

After a short distance, he was flagged down by the two JMPD officers, who had stopped with the small vehicle. On closer inspection, he found a pregnant woman in labour lying on the vehicle's back seat.

When duty calls

Jumping into action, Gareth retrieved his medical equipment and assisted the woman. It wasn’t long after the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl. An ER24 ambulance was called to transport the family to a nearby hospital.

Gareth, who has been a medic for 19 years, told Briefly News that he has previous experience delivering babies.

“Delivering a baby is something I last did many years ago, so I probably was a little hesitant to do it on the highway in the rain, but once I saw the delivery was imminent, all the training and previous exposure to multiple deliveries kicked back in.”

Being a medic

Paramedics are medical professionals who specialise in emergency treatment and primarily work in emergency rooms and ambulances, where they treat people with urgent problems.

“The hardest part of my calling is being part of the ‘dying phase’ in a patient’s life. Trying to help them, and then having to speak to the family to break the unfortunate news is disheartening."

Be that as it may, the father of four dogs shared that being a paramedic is a fulfilling career for him and that every patient, task and project is a chance to help someone in need.

