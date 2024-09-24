An elderly woman in South Africa was spotted at 2 am crossing the road without shoes on

The gogo crossed the road so fast that the driver who was taking the video believed that it was witchcraft

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing different opinions on the matter

A gogo crossed the road at 2 am without shoes on. Images: @Argijale, @Liubomyr Vorona

Source: Getty Images

An elderly woman was spotted on the road with no shoes at 2 am. Online users are stunned by the scenario.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @loydjay13, the elderly woman can be seen crossing the road with no shoes on. She was wearing a light vest and a dress. It is not clear where the scenario took place. But, the driver was clearly scared, thinking he was witnessing witchcraft.

The lady crossed the road fast and did not even turn to ask for help from the driver as a person who was perhaps lost. One could arguably say the driver is right to think of witchcraft.

Elderly woman spotted without shoes on at 2 am

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet users share different opinions on the matter

The video gained over 420k views, with many online users expressing different views. Some said it was witchcraft while others said it was dementia.

@mthulimfana wrote:

"So you guys don't know dimentia? everything is about oboloyi oawah."

@Vusumzij commented:

"Instead of calling the police she might need yr help."

@acclens was entertained:

"Why am I finding this funny 😂😂."

@tiny.taurus1 shared:

"My dad's stories about such... Sometimes they r a group 🤣🤣🤣. MI wish he was still alive to share more. It was like fairytales bt were true."

@Winile Nocanda was stunned:

"Yhoo 🤔."

@KRB asked:

"Where you coming from and Where you going?😂😂😂😂"

Source: Briefly News