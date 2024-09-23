Spruitview community in Gauteng was angry at the officials after they responded to an emergency late

The people shouted and chased away the firefighters who responded to a burning house hours later

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing different opinions about the situation

Community members were not happy after firefighters responded after hours to a burning house. Images: @diannaradebe/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ TikTok

A video showing people angry at firefighters after they took time to attend to an emergency has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @diannaradebe, the house can be seen burning while people stand around, hopeless. They did all they could to stop the fire but with no luck. They also called the firefighters.

According to the caption, the fire team responded to the incident after hours. The house has already burnt into ashes. The community members shouted at the firefighters and chased them away.

"Spruitview community chased them away...because they arrived after hours."

Gauteng community angry at firefighters

Mzansi shares different opinions

The video raked over 150k views, with many online users expressing different opinions.

@Mr2sweet2handle commented:

"School is very important how can you be angry at people for coming to help Ai that time traffic yenzani."

@Neo❤️😍✨ shared:

"Mara guys I understand their frustrations..."

@Xolani Slinda wrote:

"This will cost others in future cos they might be afraid to come when there are such incidents."

@Phaks🇿🇦 commented:

"I was gonna drive off and tell my immediate supervisor that my life wad threatened, I wasn't safe."

@Tshwarelo said:

"Are these fire fighters ever on time mara it seems they always late to the party."

@batyumze was sad:

"So painful."

@Vhaloi Lebuhani was not happy:

"They arrived late😢😢 so sad."

