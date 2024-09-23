A funny gentleman had one of the worst experiences after going to order something to eat at Steers

The fast-food outlet broke into fire while the man was waiting for his burgers that he did not stop wanting despite the emergency

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A gent hilariously wanted his order despite the emergency at the Steers. Images: @useruglypoes

Source: TikTok

A video of a man wanting his order in a burning Steers has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @useruglypoes, the Steers is in smoke after a fire broke out in the kitchen. People, including staff members, are seen leaving the restaurant in a rush.

However, the funny man taking the video was heard hilariously wanting the burger he ordered despite the emergency. The gentleman also took another video of the fire starting. People in the kitchen were seen trying to put it out. It is not clear what ended up happening.

Man hilariously wants burger despite burning Steers

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 800k views, with many online users finding the man hilariously funny.

@CharnéWalters6 was entertained.

"I want my burger 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@SimSim commented:

"Chances are that the extraction system has not been cleaned/serviced in a while. If that's the case, that fire would be hard to extinguish as it will go up the whole duct system."

@ASANDA questioned:

"Are they all safe?"

@Hanro asked:

"Where are the safety officer."

@😎 Bran 😎 joked:

"Taking Flame Grilled to another Level."

@📍 laughed:

"😂😂😂 You're wrong for that burger comment."

@Tracey Sefora said:

"It started with one in Mafikeng ! I guess steers is looking for some insurance claims."

