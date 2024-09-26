“Get Married When You’re Ready”: Man Looks Depressed on His Wedding, SA Sad for Him
- A video of a guy looking miserable on his wedding day was shared on TikTok by a content creator
- The husband strolled down the street looking sad while his bride, the bride mate and the groomsmen were dancing their wedding step
- Social media users pointed out that the gent wasn't ready as they took to the content creator's feed to share jokes about the situation
A TikTok user had many people asking for more amusing videos after sharing a couple from Limpopo getting married while the guy looked like he was forced.
The post, shared under his username @supreme_plug_store, received 509K views, 25K likes, and 1.1K comments. Social media users replied, mostly agreeing that the guy looked unhappy.
The bride and groom and their team stroll down the street
The video starts as the couple and their team stroll the street. While singing, the group dances as they move towards the camera. The man does not participate in the dance, walking as if forced to be at his wedding.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi share their thoughts on the video
After watching the video, the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts.
User @mamokete_mofokeng joked:
"When they tell us “I’m married but it’s not serious “ this is what they mean 😂😂."
User@khensinator shared:
"She is even holding the hand like... You not going anywhere 😄😄😄."
User @ntesh68 commented:
"Nna if I didn't see those beautiful women and shweshwe traditions, I was going to say this isn't Mzansi."
User @candygirl asked:
"Ai, is the groom aware what happening, yeee."
User @paparefmzion felt amused:
"Life is not fair guy's..They forced him to marry...He was not up for it😂😅😅😅😆😆😁😁😁😁😁😄."
User @makgogmf095 shared:
"This one was never gonna get ready."
A crown-wearing bride dances at her wedding while her husband looks uninterested
Briefly News previously reported on a groom who looked unhappy during his wedding while his bride was enjoying herself dancing.
Social media users joked about what was possibly happening. Some mocked the bride's crown, comparing it to Leon Schuster's on Mr Bones.
Source: Briefly News
