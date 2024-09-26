A video of a guy looking miserable on his wedding day was shared on TikTok by a content creator

The husband strolled down the street looking sad while his bride, the bride mate and the groomsmen were dancing their wedding step

Social media users pointed out that the gent wasn't ready as they took to the content creator's feed to share jokes about the situation

A man looked sad at his wedding while walking with his bride. Image @supreme_plug_store

A TikTok user had many people asking for more amusing videos after sharing a couple from Limpopo getting married while the guy looked like he was forced.

The post, shared under his username @supreme_plug_store, received 509K views, 25K likes, and 1.1K comments. Social media users replied, mostly agreeing that the guy looked unhappy.

The bride and groom and their team stroll down the street

The video starts as the couple and their team stroll the street. While singing, the group dances as they move towards the camera. The man does not participate in the dance, walking as if forced to be at his wedding.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi share their thoughts on the video

After watching the video, the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

User @mamokete_mofokeng joked:

"When they tell us “I’m married but it’s not serious “ this is what they mean 😂😂."

User@khensinator shared:

"She is even holding the hand like... You not going anywhere 😄😄😄."

User @ntesh68 commented:

"Nna if I didn't see those beautiful women and shweshwe traditions, I was going to say this isn't Mzansi."

User @candygirl asked:

"Ai, is the groom aware what happening, yeee."

User @paparefmzion felt amused:

"Life is not fair guy's..They forced him to marry...He was not up for it😂😅😅😅😆😆😁😁😁😁😁😄."

User @makgogmf095 shared:

"This one was never gonna get ready."

Source: Briefly News