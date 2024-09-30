Nomfundo Moh is taking vocal lessons with renowned vocal coach Ndu Shezi, sharing her journey through Instagram

Fans praised the award-winning singer for improving her craft despite her existing talent

Social media users also commended Shezi as one of the top vocal coaches in South Africa

SA singer Nomfundo Moh is sharing her vocal class journey with her fans and followers. Social media users applauded the award-winning singer for improving her craft.

Nomfundo Moh has been hailed for taking vocal classes. Image: @iamnomfundomoh

Source: Instagram

Nomfundo Moh takes vocal classes with Ndu Shezi

Award-winning singer Nomfundo Moh has revealed that she signed up for vocal lessons with the incredibly talented singer Ndu Shezi. The star shared a video from the first day of her journey.

Taking to her Instagram singer, the SAMA winner revealed that she will be documenting her journey and sharing it with her fans and followers. She wrote:

"Started vocal classes today🤍 Here’s a mini vlog of how it went🥹walk with me MohFam, as we hope for growth and improvement on our God-given gift🙏🏾"

Fans hail Nomfundo for taking vocal classes

Social media users praised the singer for taking steps to improve her craft despite being a great singer. Others also noted that her coach, Ndu Shezi, is one of the best vocal coaches in SA.

@muhle_matthew said:

"@ndushezi Ayi Bozza yami 🤌🏽🫰🏾"

@lungelo_jazzicsoul_mbhele wrote:

"Ndu Shezi ghost kakhulu."

@ayattolahgcwabe said:

"So good to see put in the work. I find it hard to sustain the exhale through the lips while they're closed. Kodwa I'm going to practice, practice and practice 🙌."

@nomo.fxcks added:

"The best to ever do it!! 🥳"

@forgivembanze noted:

"@iamnomfundomoh wow this looks fun I wish I could join but I leave so far away."

Source: Briefly News