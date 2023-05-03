South African musician Sjava criticized A$AP Rocky's Met Gala outfit on Twitter

Twitter users had mixed reactions to Sjava's tweet, with some agreeing and others defending Rocky's style

Some fans pointed out that Rocky's outfit was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the honoree of the evening

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sjava was confused by Asap Rocky's Met Gala fit. Images: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

On fashion's biggest night, A$AP Rocky stole the show with his custom Gucci ensemble at the Met Gala. The rapper's outfit was a direct tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the honouree of the evening. While the fashion community applauded Rocky's bold and creative style, it seems that not everyone was impressed with his sartorial choices.

Sjava's tweet ignites debate on A$AP Rocky's Met Gala outfit

South African musician Sjava took to Twitter to share his thoughts on A$AP Rocky's outfit, specifically his use of three Gucci belts around his waist.

In a tweet, Sjava wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"3 Gucci belts 1 waist"

Some Tweeps agreed with Sjava, others defended A$AP Rocky's outfit as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Sjava's tweet sparked a range of reactions from Twitter users, with some agreeing with his assessment and others defending A$AP Rocky's fashion choices.

@RabodibaGordon said:

"That's typical of a black person wastage is their nag."

@BlacksoulSiziba said:

"Lol bese kthiwe ine Drip lendoda"

@nkosii_ndumiso said:

"Basho i-fashion icon lomfana angeke si-understand kodwa umbhedo siyaw'bona thina."

Some fans pointed out that Rocky's fit was a part of the night's theme.

@MabeeThamae said:

"Because the Met Gala theme was "Karl Lagerfeld" he was probably honouring him, it didn't have to make sense because the late Karl was a fashion icon himself."

@SrDiba said:

"Eish nkabi yam hope this is just a pun,the theme was about Karl but if awazi aike."

@RooiYhung said:

"It was probably hard to choose 1. I feel him "

@TheNorthGod_ said:

"You're typing this while wearing Brentwood."

Sjava says getting hold of A-Reece for a collaboration is not easy: “He needs to be available”

Briefly News previously reported on Sjava saying getting a hold of A-Reece is not easy.

Sjava has explained why it's taking time for him to work with fellow artist A-Reece on a song.

The singer said he has been trying to get a hold of the rapper but he is always busy with something. According to TimesLIVE, the Umama singer opened up about why he hasn't worked with A-Reece during a recent sit-down with Slikour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News