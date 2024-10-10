One young man who went from struggling to find work to headling his own successful farm shared his inspiring journey

The gent revealed how it has always been his father's dream to own a farm, so he was glad he could make it happen for himself while carrying out his dad's dreams

The entrepreneur has managed to build a name for himself and now provides services to big retailers in South Africa

Like many South Africans, finding a job in this economy is quite challenging for most.

A young entrepreneur shared his inspiring story of opening up his own farm. Image: David Luzipo

People are barely getting jobs, and the unemployment rate is high in Mzansi, so David Luzipo decided to make a plan for himself and embark on the journey to open up his own farm.

SA man risks it all to build a farm

According to Food For Mzansi, David studied mechatronics engineering and diesel mechanics and was hoping to find a job in his field of studies but had no luck after months passed by. Luzipo was forced to put his ambitions aside and decided to fulfil his father’s dream of becoming a farmer.

Due to his father being the primary caretaker in his family, he could not fulfil his dreams, although he held on to them for years.

“I made up my mind and made a decision. You know what? Okay, let me start this thing and see how it goes,” David told the publication mentioned above.

Thanks to Luzipo's bold step and bravery in embarking on the journey, he now farms on about 200 hectares of land in the rural areas of Nqamakwe, Eastern Cape, where he produces cabbages, spinach, and broccoli.

Where it all began

David began farming in 2015 when he worked for free as a production manager for his friend, Greg Williams, in the Eastern Cape.

While speaking on his farming schedule, the young man told the publication that:

"At 2 a.m. in the morning, I’m out of the house, driving the truck to the farm."

He learnt how to plant, fertilise, spray chemicals, and harvest. In 2016, he began his own project in Mthatha on 120 hectares of land, and by 2021, he formalised his business by establishing the Ayakanda Agricultural Cooperative, named after his grandfather and father.

Despite facing challenges and tampering with his father's retirement funds, Luzipo's hard work and perseverance have helped him build a diverse clientele that he supplies to big retailers like Spar, Boxer, Pick n Pay, and Shoprite.

David plans on becoming the "youngest and most productive farmer in the Eastern Cape."

