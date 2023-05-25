SETE hitmaker K.O shared a short clip giving fans a glimpse of his new song collaboration, Rockabye , with amapiano star Toss

Mzansi hip-hop fans raved about the hit track and praised Toss for jumping on the hip-hop beat effortlessly

K.O dropped Rockabye's teaser amid MT's allegations questioning his credibility as the Skhanda rap originator

K.O and Toss might have just revived South Africa's hip-hop industry with their new track Rockabye.

K.O and Toss' new song 'Rockabye's teaser impressed Mzansi. Image: @mrcashtime and @indabakani

Source: Instagram

The track isn't out yet, but K.O. shared a teaser on Twitter, and they went hard with their 16 bars. The video showed nothing fancy or destructive, just the two rappers spitting bars with a few camera moves, making it easy for rap lovers to focus on their fast flow.

Mzansi loves K.O and Toss' Rockabye

The short clip hit many online users' feeds and they couldn't get enough of it. Toss was the talk of the town, with many people surprised by his impressive rap skills and delivery.

Toss is a well-known and respected amapiano artist and seeing him rap without sounding like a wannabe shocked many people, and they lauded him.

@Bxkbeats said:

"They made hip-hop alive."

@Maxwell_Packart shared:

"Yoh! Toss went off "

@PalesaMoseki888 posted:

"Toss was given an opportunity after 'Umlando', never looked back, and never fumbled. Shoutout to him. "

@IAmDJVoodoo replied:

"They left no crumbs."

@MELANIN_I10 commented:

"Kendrick would have enjoyed rapping on this beat."

K.O shares Rockabye's teaser after MT's allegations

K.O dropped Rockabye's teaser on 25 May, four days after his name was involved in a controversy. Rapper MT accused him of stealing his Skhanda music movement.

If you are not familiar with Skhanda music, News24 reported that K.O previously described it as the art of being able to mix Mzansi heritage with hip-hop. The rap style is unique yet still reaches a wider audience in the rap industry.

Reacting to the clip of MT making the wild accusations, several hip-hop lovers slammed K.O. However, it seems like after Rockabye's teaser was released, many have changed their tune and are rocking with K.O again.

