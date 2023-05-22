Big Zulu and Stilo Magolide have revealed that they worked on a new Gqom song collaboration titled iqhupha

The stars shared a promotional poster for the new song, but many people assumed they were going to participate in the celebrity boxing match

Stilo Magolide confirmed that they were releasing a new song and that the artwork was appropriate for it

Big Zulu and Stilo Magolide have announced that they have collaborated on a new song named Iqhupha.

Big Zulu and Stilo Magolide's song collaboration 'Iqhupha's poster convinced many that they would be boxing each other. Image: @stilomagolide and @bigzulu_sa

Stilo took to Instagram and dropped a post that drew thousands of people. Many people assumed the song's promotional poster was of a boxing match because of how Stilo captioned it.

The post read:

"It’s official on the 23rd of May the fight is on myself and @bigzulu_sa go at it in a surprise boxing match details coming soon ✊✊"

Mzansi believe Iqhupha's promotional poster is of a boxing match

@mosaqa4real said:

"When did you train man? Eish, but I believe in you, mate. Knock him out "

@bigxhosa_ shared:

"I’m putting my money on you bro "

@navypapi_ posted:

"Where do we bet? "

@khulani_luyanda replied:

"@bigzulu_sa will win this one "

@iamkingflacko_sa commented:

"I’m sorry, but I honestly think Big Zulu is going to knock you out."

@obrien_angel_ also said:

"@stilomagolide come to my gym for sparring and training. I'll put you in good shape."

@another_melanin_malachi added:

"My money is on Zulu. I saw his last match, and you better be prepared, Stilo."

Stilo Magolide clarifies that he is releasing a song with Big Zulu

According to TshisaLIVE, they spoke with Stilo, who confirmed that he would not be boxing with Big Zulu but will release a song named Iqhupha featuring him.

Stilo stated that the promotional teaser seemed appropriate for the song's subject, representing the struggle that musicians face to remain relevant in the music industry.

"For everything you need to do, you need to fight your way into it to succeed and stay in it. It's a way of venting and I thought the only person who can match my energy and whose journey wasn't the easiest in the music industry is Big Zulu."

Stilo Magolide added that it was interesting to witness the different reactions when people assumed he was going to box with Big Zulu compared to when they realised they were releasing music. Apparently, people were more excited about the boxing match than the new single Iqhupha.

