Big Zulu and Stilo Magolide are ready to go head-to-head in the boxing ring

Taking to social media, Stilo Magolide announced that they will be taking fans by surprise with a boxing match

Stilo said that he will be going head-on with Big Zulu on 23 May and will announce more details soon

Big Zulu and Stilo Magolide are officially ready to meet in the ring in what they are calling a surprise boxing match.

Stilo Magolide officially announced his upcoming boxing match with Big Zulu on social media. Image: Big Zulu and Stilo Magolide. Source: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a social media post, Stilo Magolide, real name, Michael Chirwa, told his 425K followers that he will be taking his gloves off with Big Zulu in the ring. However, the details are still yet to come.

"It’s official. on the 23rd of May, the fight is on, me and Big Zulu go at it in a surprise boxing match, details coming soon. Who is your money on?" he wrote.

Fans confused - match or collab?

According to ZAlebs, the announcement left many in shock and doubt whether or not the match between the musicians will happen. However, some fans suspect a collaboration.

@GeminiMaejor asked Stilo:

"Bro, are you sure about this?"

@ya.msani_official's said:

"This is a song right?"

@Theboydoingthings's commented:

"Is this real?"

@Bigskysa's added:

"Loads of WATER are needed for this one."

@Obrien_angel said:

"Stilo Magolide come to my gym for sparring and training. I'll put you in top shape, check out my fighter."

@Navypapi added:

"Where do we bet?

@Khulani_luyanda's bet:

"Big Zulu will win this one."

@Another_melanin_malachi advised:

"My money is on Zulu. I saw his last match, you'd better be prepared, Stilo."

Siyabonga "Big Zulu" Nene was victorious in April after winning his first boxing match against Brian Dings, who was knocked out in the first round, ZiMoja reported.

Big Zulu vs Cassper Nyovest

The Imali Eningi hitmaker was gunning for a match with Cassper Nyovest instead. Big Zulu told TimesLIVE that Cassper disappeared into thin air when they were supposed to meet each other in the ring.

