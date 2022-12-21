Global site navigation

10 facts about Stilo Magolide: How much do you know about his personal life?
by  Eunice Njoki

Stilo Magolide is a South African hip-hop artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and producer. He rose to fame as a member of the BoyznBucks rap group alongside rappers Okmalumcoolkat, Scoop, Usanele, Sibot, and the late Ricky Rick. He is known for top tracks like Day Off ft Nasty C, All on Me, and Pose Like Stilo.

Stilo Magolide's facts
Stilo Magolide loves fashion and rap. Photo: @SAHipHopMagcoza, @10ThingsZA on Twitter (modified by author)
Rapper Magolide's influence has grown beyond hip-hop culture. His love for fashion has made him a fashion-forward trendsetter and a respected stylist with his own clothing line.

Stilo Magolide's profile summary

Real nameMichael Chirwa
Other namesChoc, Seruno, HorseRide, Mr 2190
Date of birth23rd May 1990
Age32 years in 2022
Birth signGemini
Place of birthJohannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
Current residenceJohannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
ProfessionRapper, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur
Social mediaInstagramFacebookTwitter
Music streamingYouTubeApple MusicSpotifyBoomplay

Stilo Magolide's biography

Stilo Magolide is a South African rapper, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur with a strong affinity for the latest fashion. He was born and raised in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and resides in the city. The artist started rapping around 2013 and gained nationwide fame as part of the BoyznBucks rap group. The rapper has since worked with big hip-hop stars, including Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Nadia Nakai, the late Ricky Rick, and others.

Pose Like Stilo rapper
Rapper Michael Chirwa is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: @stilomagolide on Instagram (modified by author)
Stilo Magolide's facts

The hip-hop star understands the street culture and has kept Mzansi entertained since he entered the scene in the early 2010s. Here are the top facts regarding the rapper's personal life, music, and passion.

1. Stilo Magolide's age

The artist was born on 23rd May 1990. He was 32 years of age in 2022, and his birth sign is Gemini.

2. Where is Stilo Magolide from?

The star was born and raised in Kenilworth, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Magolide has Mozambican roots and currently resides in Johannesburg.

3. What is Stilo Magolide's real name?

The artist's real name is Michael Chirwa. His nickname Stilo means style in Portuguese, while Magolide means gold. His love for gold jewellery and teeth grills influenced the choice of his stage name. His other nicknames are Choc, HorseRide, Mr 2190, and Seruno.

4. He funds his own projects

Stilo is 100% independent and funds his projects with his money. The entertainer only makes the exception when working on a group project.

5. Stilo Magolide's style and fashion

Day Off rapper
Michael Chirwa loves fashion. Photo: @stilomagolide on Instagram (modified by author)
The rapper has a great sense of fashion and has even dressed fellow rappers, including the late Ricky Rick, Da Les, and AKA. His love for trendsetting styles has also made him a savvy entrepreneur. He has a clothing brand called W.A.T.E.R. that was launched in 2011. The brand has different clothing lines, including summer wear, jeans, jackets, and hoodies.

6. Loves privacy

Stilo Magolide rarely talks about his personal life. He prefers to be in the papers for his music and business ventures rather than his private affairs.

7. Stilo Magolide's girlfriend

The rapper previously dated model Casey Purshouse. Their relationship did not end well when she accused him of physically assaulting her in 2017. It is unclear who he is dating at the moment.

8. Honoured the late Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe with a tattoo

Stilo got a tattoo of Khanya's face on his thigh in honour of the late Amapiano star. The two were close before Khanya met his untimely demise in August 2021. The artist was involved in a fatal accident that took the lives of five other people, including artists Mpura, Thando Thot, and Killer Kau.

9. Made TV debut in 2010

The artist made his television debut in 2010 as part of the Cream Cartel team on Vuzu. His appearance on the show influenced his love for fashion. When he was five, he starred in Lira's music video.

10. Talented rapper

Magolide started rapping because he felt he could do better than most Mzansi hip-hop stars. His love for the music genre started when he was young, but he started taking it seriously in the early 2010s.

Michael Chirwa's songs
Chirwa rose to fame as part of the BoyznBucks rap group. Photo: @Thebiggestkaka, @school_of_rap on Twitter (modified by author)
Stilo Magolide's albums

The rapper has released five albums, including;

  • Camron Diaz (2015), with 18 tracks
  • Tropicana Jiig (2017), with 15 tracks
  • Seven (2019) with 7 tracks
  • Mbuzi Level (2020) with 12 songs
  • Infinite Melanin (2021) with 10 tracks

Stilo Magolide's songs

These are some of the best songs from Stilo Magolide's discography;

TrackYearAlbum/EP
Moola 2022Single
I Wish2022Single
Ballon Dor2022Single
Sijimile ft Kabelo and Mo-T 2022Single
My Love ft Ama Boyz & First2021Single
Combo ft Okmalumekoolkat, Riky, Usanele and Mashayabhuqe2017Tropicana Jiig
Day Off ft Nasty C2016Single
A Minute2017Tropicana Jiig
Khumbula ft Emtee2019Seven
Yasho2017Tropicana Jiig
Sefolosha ft Truhits2017Tropicana Jiig
Wed Em ft 25K2020Mbuzi Level
Uthando ft Nadia Nakai2019Seven
Night Life ft Lucille Slade2021Infinite Melanin
21902015Camron Diaz
Sise'bancane ft Mfezi Emnyama and Ntaba yase Dubai2021Infinite Melanin
Seven2019Seven
Bernini Blush2021Infinite Melanin
Eazy ft Debra Nist2021Infinite Melanin
Mozart2020Mbuzi Level
Pose Like Stilo ft YoungstaCPT2015Single
All on Me2015Single

Stilo Magolide has gained a lot of young fans due to his relatable street content and style. The gold-loving artist, alongside other rappers, has done great in ensuring that Mzansi hip-hop attains global standards.

