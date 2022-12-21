10 facts about Stilo Magolide: How much do you know about his personal life?

Stilo Magolide is a South African hip-hop artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and producer. He rose to fame as a member of the BoyznBucks rap group alongside rappers Okmalumcoolkat, Scoop, Usanele, Sibot, and the late Ricky Rick. He is known for top tracks like Day Off ft Nasty C, All on Me, and Pose Like Stilo.

Rapper Magolide's influence has grown beyond hip-hop culture. His love for fashion has made him a fashion-forward trendsetter and a respected stylist with his own clothing line.

Stilo Magolide's profile summary

Real name Michael Chirwa Other names Choc, Seruno, HorseRide, Mr 2190 Date of birth 23rd May 1990 Age 32 years in 2022 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Profession Rapper, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter Music streaming YouTube Apple Music Spotify Boomplay

Stilo Magolide's biography

Stilo Magolide is a South African rapper, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur with a strong affinity for the latest fashion. He was born and raised in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and resides in the city. The artist started rapping around 2013 and gained nationwide fame as part of the BoyznBucks rap group. The rapper has since worked with big hip-hop stars, including Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Nadia Nakai, the late Ricky Rick, and others.

Stilo Magolide's facts

The hip-hop star understands the street culture and has kept Mzansi entertained since he entered the scene in the early 2010s. Here are the top facts regarding the rapper's personal life, music, and passion.

1. Stilo Magolide's age

The artist was born on 23rd May 1990. He was 32 years of age in 2022, and his birth sign is Gemini.

2. Where is Stilo Magolide from?

The star was born and raised in Kenilworth, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Magolide has Mozambican roots and currently resides in Johannesburg.

3. What is Stilo Magolide's real name?

The artist's real name is Michael Chirwa. His nickname Stilo means style in Portuguese, while Magolide means gold. His love for gold jewellery and teeth grills influenced the choice of his stage name. His other nicknames are Choc, HorseRide, Mr 2190, and Seruno.

4. He funds his own projects

Stilo is 100% independent and funds his projects with his money. The entertainer only makes the exception when working on a group project.

5. Stilo Magolide's style and fashion

The rapper has a great sense of fashion and has even dressed fellow rappers, including the late Ricky Rick, Da Les, and AKA. His love for trendsetting styles has also made him a savvy entrepreneur. He has a clothing brand called W.A.T.E.R. that was launched in 2011. The brand has different clothing lines, including summer wear, jeans, jackets, and hoodies.

6. Loves privacy

Stilo Magolide rarely talks about his personal life. He prefers to be in the papers for his music and business ventures rather than his private affairs.

7. Stilo Magolide's girlfriend

The rapper previously dated model Casey Purshouse. Their relationship did not end well when she accused him of physically assaulting her in 2017. It is unclear who he is dating at the moment.

8. Honoured the late Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe with a tattoo

Stilo got a tattoo of Khanya's face on his thigh in honour of the late Amapiano star. The two were close before Khanya met his untimely demise in August 2021. The artist was involved in a fatal accident that took the lives of five other people, including artists Mpura, Thando Thot, and Killer Kau.

9. Made TV debut in 2010

The artist made his television debut in 2010 as part of the Cream Cartel team on Vuzu. His appearance on the show influenced his love for fashion. When he was five, he starred in Lira's music video.

10. Talented rapper

Magolide started rapping because he felt he could do better than most Mzansi hip-hop stars. His love for the music genre started when he was young, but he started taking it seriously in the early 2010s.

Stilo Magolide's albums

The rapper has released five albums, including;

Camron Diaz (2015), with 18 tracks

(2015), with 18 tracks Tropicana Jiig (2017), with 15 tracks

(2017), with 15 tracks Seven (2019) with 7 tracks

(2019) with 7 tracks Mbuzi Level (2020) with 12 songs

(2020) with 12 songs Infinite Melanin (2021) with 10 tracks

Stilo Magolide's songs

These are some of the best songs from Stilo Magolide's discography;

Track Year Album/EP Moola 2022 Single I Wish 2022 Single Ballon Dor 2022 Single Sijimile ft Kabelo and Mo-T 2022 Single My Love ft Ama Boyz & First 2021 Single Combo ft Okmalumekoolkat, Riky, Usanele and Mashayabhuqe 2017 Tropicana Jiig Day Off ft Nasty C 2016 Single A Minute 2017 Tropicana Jiig Khumbula ft Emtee 2019 Seven Yasho 2017 Tropicana Jiig Sefolosha ft Truhits 2017 Tropicana Jiig Wed Em ft 25K 2020 Mbuzi Level Uthando ft Nadia Nakai 2019 Seven Night Life ft Lucille Slade 2021 Infinite Melanin 2190 2015 Camron Diaz Sise'bancane ft Mfezi Emnyama and Ntaba yase Dubai 2021 Infinite Melanin Seven 2019 Seven Bernini Blush 2021 Infinite Melanin Eazy ft Debra Nist 2021 Infinite Melanin Mozart 2020 Mbuzi Level Pose Like Stilo ft YoungstaCPT 2015 Single All on Me 2015 Single

Stilo Magolide has gained a lot of young fans due to his relatable street content and style. The gold-loving artist, alongside other rappers, has done great in ensuring that Mzansi hip-hop attains global standards.

