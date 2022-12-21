10 facts about Stilo Magolide: How much do you know about his personal life?
Stilo Magolide is a South African hip-hop artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and producer. He rose to fame as a member of the BoyznBucks rap group alongside rappers Okmalumcoolkat, Scoop, Usanele, Sibot, and the late Ricky Rick. He is known for top tracks like Day Off ft Nasty C, All on Me, and Pose Like Stilo.
Rapper Magolide's influence has grown beyond hip-hop culture. His love for fashion has made him a fashion-forward trendsetter and a respected stylist with his own clothing line.
Stilo Magolide's profile summary
|Real name
|Michael Chirwa
|Other names
|Choc, Seruno, HorseRide, Mr 2190
|Date of birth
|23rd May 1990
|Age
|32 years in 2022
|Birth sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Profession
|Rapper, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookTwitter
|Music streaming
|YouTubeApple MusicSpotifyBoomplay
Stilo Magolide's biography
Stilo Magolide is a South African rapper, producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur with a strong affinity for the latest fashion. He was born and raised in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and resides in the city. The artist started rapping around 2013 and gained nationwide fame as part of the BoyznBucks rap group. The rapper has since worked with big hip-hop stars, including Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Nadia Nakai, the late Ricky Rick, and others.
Stilo Magolide's facts
The hip-hop star understands the street culture and has kept Mzansi entertained since he entered the scene in the early 2010s. Here are the top facts regarding the rapper's personal life, music, and passion.
1. Stilo Magolide's age
The artist was born on 23rd May 1990. He was 32 years of age in 2022, and his birth sign is Gemini.
2. Where is Stilo Magolide from?
The star was born and raised in Kenilworth, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. Magolide has Mozambican roots and currently resides in Johannesburg.
3. What is Stilo Magolide's real name?
The artist's real name is Michael Chirwa. His nickname Stilo means style in Portuguese, while Magolide means gold. His love for gold jewellery and teeth grills influenced the choice of his stage name. His other nicknames are Choc, HorseRide, Mr 2190, and Seruno.
4. He funds his own projects
Stilo is 100% independent and funds his projects with his money. The entertainer only makes the exception when working on a group project.
5. Stilo Magolide's style and fashion
The rapper has a great sense of fashion and has even dressed fellow rappers, including the late Ricky Rick, Da Les, and AKA. His love for trendsetting styles has also made him a savvy entrepreneur. He has a clothing brand called W.A.T.E.R. that was launched in 2011. The brand has different clothing lines, including summer wear, jeans, jackets, and hoodies.
6. Loves privacy
Stilo Magolide rarely talks about his personal life. He prefers to be in the papers for his music and business ventures rather than his private affairs.
7. Stilo Magolide's girlfriend
The rapper previously dated model Casey Purshouse. Their relationship did not end well when she accused him of physically assaulting her in 2017. It is unclear who he is dating at the moment.
8. Honoured the late Khanya 'The Voice' Hadebe with a tattoo
Stilo got a tattoo of Khanya's face on his thigh in honour of the late Amapiano star. The two were close before Khanya met his untimely demise in August 2021. The artist was involved in a fatal accident that took the lives of five other people, including artists Mpura, Thando Thot, and Killer Kau.
9. Made TV debut in 2010
The artist made his television debut in 2010 as part of the Cream Cartel team on Vuzu. His appearance on the show influenced his love for fashion. When he was five, he starred in Lira's music video.
10. Talented rapper
Magolide started rapping because he felt he could do better than most Mzansi hip-hop stars. His love for the music genre started when he was young, but he started taking it seriously in the early 2010s.
Stilo Magolide's albums
The rapper has released five albums, including;
- Camron Diaz (2015), with 18 tracks
- Tropicana Jiig (2017), with 15 tracks
- Seven (2019) with 7 tracks
- Mbuzi Level (2020) with 12 songs
- Infinite Melanin (2021) with 10 tracks
Stilo Magolide's songs
These are some of the best songs from Stilo Magolide's discography;
|Track
|Year
|Album/EP
|Moola
|2022
|Single
|I Wish
|2022
|Single
|Ballon Dor
|2022
|Single
|Sijimile ft Kabelo and Mo-T
|2022
|Single
|My Love ft Ama Boyz & First
|2021
|Single
|Combo ft Okmalumekoolkat, Riky, Usanele and Mashayabhuqe
|2017
|Tropicana Jiig
|Day Off ft Nasty C
|2016
|Single
|A Minute
|2017
|Tropicana Jiig
|Khumbula ft Emtee
|2019
|Seven
|Yasho
|2017
|Tropicana Jiig
|Sefolosha ft Truhits
|2017
|Tropicana Jiig
|Wed Em ft 25K
|2020
|Mbuzi Level
|Uthando ft Nadia Nakai
|2019
|Seven
|Night Life ft Lucille Slade
|2021
|Infinite Melanin
|2190
|2015
|Camron Diaz
|Sise'bancane ft Mfezi Emnyama and Ntaba yase Dubai
|2021
|Infinite Melanin
|Seven
|2019
|Seven
|Bernini Blush
|2021
|Infinite Melanin
|Eazy ft Debra Nist
|2021
|Infinite Melanin
|Mozart
|2020
|Mbuzi Level
|Pose Like Stilo ft YoungstaCPT
|2015
|Single
|All on Me
|2015
|Single
Stilo Magolide has gained a lot of young fans due to his relatable street content and style. The gold-loving artist, alongside other rappers, has done great in ensuring that Mzansi hip-hop attains global standards.
