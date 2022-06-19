Top list of rappers in gangs 2022: Hip hop artists who are about that life

If you take their word for it, more than half the rappers in the world of hip-hop should be convicted felons. From drug dealing, gun smuggling to fighting in the streets, rap music and crime are inextricably linked to hundreds of MCs throughout history. Many rappers claim to be thugs, gangsters, and criminals, but how many of them are really criminals, and who are the rappers in gangs? Read on for more!

Rappers in gangs, also known as blood rappers, come in different forms. Some famously known singers in gangs were officially initiated into gangs, while others are merely affiliated with gang groups. A few famous rap stars have even been shot severally in their lives.

Rappers in gangs

For the larger number of artists, criminal activities are little more than a flashy and amusing way to fill time on hit songs. However, a handful of hip-hop icons with surprising and bona fide criminal records exist. Are any rappers Crips or the Bloods? Yes, here is a list of the top hip-hop artists who are or were living the gang life.

1. Lil Wayne

Born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., Lil Wayne is one of the Crip rappers. He is a talented and well-established American singer, songwriter and record executive. Moreover, he is one of the most influential and looked upon hip-hop artists of his generation.

However, the singer is reportedly associated with Blood. Unfortunately, there are no clear details about his specific ties. In 2014, a clip surfaced online where an alleged Crips member confronted the singer.

2. Cardi B

Cardi B is an American singer and songwriter. She is globally recognized for her candid lyrics and aggressive musical flow. It is alleged that she is one of the Blood rappers. In 2017, the talented American rapper shared a tweet stating that she was a member of the gang:

... been a big-time Blood since I was 16.

3. Chris Brown

Chris Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, graffiti artist and actor. The American singer is not only one of the most talented rappers but also one of the most influential and successful hip hop and R&B singers.

Chris Brown is one of the members of The Bloods through rappers gang affiliation. Even though he was not an initiated member, his affiliation allows him to use gang signs. In addition, it is alleged that he has offered jobs to several gang members and shot some of his music videos in their neighbourhood.

4. Snoop Dogg

Are any rappers Crips? Yes, Snoop Dogg is one of the singers associated with the Crips. He is an American singer, songwriter, actor, media personality and entrepreneur. He has been active in the industry since 1990 and is associated with Death Row, Capitol and Interscope, among other labels.

5. B-real

Born Louis Mario Freese, commonly known as B-real, is an American singer. He is one of the two lead Cypress Hill hip-hop group members. The Cypress Hill rapper was involved in a local branch of the Bloods. However, it is alleged that after he was shot in 1988, he left that life behind him.

6. Birdman

Birdman is among the most talented and highly-recognized American rappers and record executives. He also doubles up as a songwriter and entrepreneur. He has been a member of various bands such as Big Tymers, Cash Money Millionaires and Rich Gang.

What current rappers are Bloods? Birdman is one of the current singers in Blood. It is alleged that the singer was involved in a conspiracy to murder fellow singer Lil Wayne in a Blood-related incident, but it was unsuccessful.

7. Cormega

Commonly referred to with his stage name, Cormega, Cory McKay is an American singer from New York City, USA. He has been active in the industry since 1989, working under music labels such as Aura, Legal Hustle, Infamous and Def Jam.

What rappers are Crips 2020? Cormega is one of the Crips rappers. Unlike other singers who have been linked with the Crips or the Bloods, Cormega has allegedly been alleged with both groups. He is one of the famous Bloods and Crips members.

8. Sen Dog

Senen Reyes is a Cuban-American musician and singer. He is famously recognized for being one of the members of the Cypress Hill rap group. In addition, he is the lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Powerflo.

Who is the biggest gangster rapper? Sen Dog is one of the biggest gangsters among hip-hop artists. The singer was involved in a local branch of the Bloods before his musical group gained its present-day success.

9. Cam'ron

Cameron Ezike Giles is an American singer, record executive and actor from New York City. Cam'ron is one of the famous rappers in gangs. It is reported that the singer was linked to a leader in the Bronx's Bloods gang.

10. The Game

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, better known by his stage name The Game or simply Game, is an American singer. He also doubles up as a songwriter, record producer and actor. The talented singer is rumoured to be affiliated with the Bloods. Additionally, most of his song's lyrics suggest that the singer is associated with the gang.

The ruthless Bloods and Crips street gangs have been operating in the United States since the late 1960s and early 1970s. Since their formation, the rivals have reportedly amassed more than 50,000 associated gang members. Rappers in gangs make up a huge number of this total.

