Supporters of Prince Kaybee, both past and present, have failed to persuade him to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon

The music producer has been making House music since his early days and has not switched his sound

Many people have claimed that his music is not good, reducing his relevance in the industry, but he begs to differ

Prince Kaybee lives for the day Mzansi stops asking him to do Amapiano.

Prince Kaybee does not make music to survive anymore but rather to tell authentic stories.

Source: Instagram

Fans have tried convincing Prince Kaybee to make Amapiano music, but the music producer will not budge.

Kaybee has a new song dropping on 3 August, fans approve

Prince Kaybee promised fans that he would drop a new song every week.

After promoting his new upcoming song, Warning Signs featuring Kali Mija, a fan asked him to jump on the bandwagon to gain more younger fans.

He shared a snippet from the single.

Why Prince Kaybee will not become an Amapiano artist, not now, not ever

With Amapiano gaining popularity internationally, Prince Kaybee said he had outgrown the trend of jumping into what's popular.

Taking to Twitter, a fan once again brought up the topic of the Yanos.

@Keaselekwa_ said:

"Nice jam too! Thanks for not moving to Mapiano! 1 song ya piano to your album won't hurt, if you wanna cater ma2k thou… at the end of the day ke business!"

Kaybee responded by saying:

"I’m not doing music for business anymore, I’m laying down thoughts, telling authentic stories and most of all loving music in its essence not what sells the most, been there done that."

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee opting to stay away from Amapiano

@TsMokomane said:

"Man has reached his fulfilment stage. No record labels control his music. Just him vibing and making whatever the flow has for him."

@MadodaShusha said:

"The problem is you and @Chymamusique probably have the most quality Amapiano in the vault. That’s why we keep on persuading you guys about releasing iPiano. But it’s just a compliment on how I see it if they want you to release it."

@conquerer22 said:

"Mina once dabbled into music production focused on books, career, money, etc. Now I've secured the bag and wanna try the music thing again as a hobby and produce and share what I like, not money or chasing hits. So in that, I totally relate!"

Kaybee's Music Theory receives terrible reviews, fans want him to do Amapiano

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee's sixth studio album, Music Theory, has received rave reviews from his supporters.

However, there is still a growing number of people who want him to do Amapiano.

