A Cape Peninsula University of Technology student's body was found burning in an open field in Paarl on Monday, 4 March

The student was studying for her final year when she was last seen the night before she was discovered

South Africans were shaken by the incident and were horrified by the country's recent events

WESTERN CAPE — The body of a student who was studying at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology was found burning in an open field in Paarl, Western Cape, on Monday, 4 March. She was last seen by her family members the previous morning.

Student's body found burning in a field

According to Daily Voice, Asiphe Cetywayo from Phola Park in Mbekweni was last seen on Sunday morning, the day before her body was found. Asiphe, a final-year student studying for a degree in Education, was allegedly with a neighbour and the neighbour's friend.

She allegedly left the house with a man they did not know. The groups drove towards a nearby tavern and were shocked to see that Asiphe was neither with them nor the man she was with. The friend alerted the police and opened a case. The following day, her body was found by herdsmen.

South Africans shaken by the incident

Netizens on Facebook were in shock about the way the young woman's body was found.

Sihlangu Obed asked:

"What is happening this week?"

Annaline Lewis said:

"Oh, my word. What is happening in our country?"

Ayesha Young said:

"Too angry, too indifferent."

Mpumalanga woman killed outside of a tavern

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Mpumalanga was shot and killed while outside of a tavern with her friends.

The police reported that the woman and her friends were looking for something to eat when they stopped outside a tavern.

A man who was half-naked stepped out and told them to go home. Moments later, he disappeared into the tavern and reemerged with a gun, which he used to shoot in the car's direction. The car drove away, and the passengers realised that one of them was fatally shot.

