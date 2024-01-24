A retired principal succumbed to her injuries in hospital after being bitten by her pit bull dogs

The woman, from Burgersort in Limpopo, was attacked by her dogs when she tried to save a visitor whom the dogs attacked

South Africans commented that the dogs could have been pit bulls, and a resident revealed that the woman was warned

A woman was killed by her dogs, and Mzansi was stunned. Images: miguelangelortega and Westend61

A Limpopo woman who was a retired principal died four days after she was attacked by her dogs in Burgersfort on 19 January. The woman's dogs attacked a visitor, and she tried to remove the visitor from the dogs. The dogs then turned on her, and she died days later.

Limpopo woman mauled by her dogs

According to Sunday World, the woman, 78-year-old Virginia Gupta, was attacked by her four dogs when she tried to rescue a guest. The dogs were about to pounce on the guest when she realised what was happening. She tried to interject, but her dogs turned on her and bit her a few times. She was rushed to Dilokong Hospital, where she died days later.

The death took aback netizens

South Africans on Facebook discussed the dangers of owning many dogs because they tend to maul other people.

Fats Kagiso Sakhile Maphanga is a resident of the victim's neighbourhood. He said:

"I remember in December, we told her that her dogs nearly killed a young man, and she refused. We opened a case against him and her dogs. I still remember that day when the Praktiseer community said that pit bulls are monsters."

Wa Mudivhiso Porti added:

"I witnessed bull dog attack a woman last week. It was horrific."

Lucky Lacoste:

"Shockingly sad."

Dumile Dunana Madliki added:

"Now the family will start removing a dog. They are stubborn."

2 pit bulls maul 88-year-old woman to death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an old woman from Cape Town was mauled to death by two pit bulls.

The dogs allegedly jumped over a fence and attacked the 88-year-old woman. Her body was found in her backyard, and South Africans were livid at the dogs and called them monsters.

