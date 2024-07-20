Limpopo’s law enforcement arrested four people found at a multimillion-rand clandestine drug lab on a farm in Groblersdal

The Hawks and SAPS, who were acting on a tip-off, also found drugs worth a street value of R2 billion on the premises

The suspects faced drug manufacturing-related charges and were to appear before a court on 22 July 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered court proceedings and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Limpopo’s law enforcement arrested four people found at a multimillion-rand covert drug lab on a farm in Groblersdal. Images: SAPS/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Authorities have cracked down on a multimillion-rand clandestine drug lab in Groblersdal in Limpopo.

Hawks uncover drugs worth R2 billion

The Hawks, in conjunction with the SAPS, arrested four people, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals, on 19 July 2024. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations reportedly received a tip-off about the farm's activities. Colonel Katlego Mogale said, in a statement, the team searched four structures on the farm’s premises:

“Large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs including acetone as well as crystal meth with an estimated street value of R2 billion were recovered.”

The authorities charged the suspects with drug manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs and were scheduled to appear before the Groblersdal Magistrate’s court on 22 July 2024.

Mzansi calls for crackdown on drug gang leaders

Many netizens called on law enforcement to track the masterminds behind such drug operations.

@Lebo_Nkonyane asked:

“Who is the owner of the farm or premises that they have been working on, and who are they working for?”

@Mohoshela suggested:

“Those are workers; they must find that Mlungu behind this factory.”

@SinethembaNzi13 said:

“They will be on bail soon and continue with their billions ”

@DCMarobela1 speculated:

“Some of the law enforcement must be working with this gang.”

@Aya_Muzi advised:

“Police must raid all farms and check if people are running legal businesses. This things of privacy may be some of the reasons we are in trouble of high drug problems, crime rate and a lot of murders in the Country. A lot of syndicates are operating from farms.”

Five Nigerian nationals arrested in drug bust in Evander

Briefly News reported that the Hawks in Secunda arrested five Nigerians on 18 July 2024 for alleged drug dealing.

Officers reportedly confiscated drugs worth R34k at the house in Evander.

The suspects appeared in Evander Magistrate Court on 19 July 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News