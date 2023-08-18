Social media users were left amazed at how fast Drake's six-year-old son, Adonis, has grown

The doting father shared a video clip of Adonis rapping his famous song Rich Flex in an Instagram video

Drake previously trended after he bought Tupac's gold and ruby crown ring for $1 million

As the saying goes, like father, like son! Adonis sang his father's hit song Rich Flex and trended.

Drake became a proud father after his son Adonis rapped his hit song and nailed it. Image: @champagnepapi

Drake gushes over his son Adonis as he rapped his song Rich Flex

On his Instagram stories, Grammy-winning rapper Drake shared a video of Adonis rapping his song Rich Flex.

Adonis repeatedly rapped his famous first verse from the song featured on his collaborative album, Her Loss with 21 Savage.

The video was reposted by a Twitter page @DailyLoud.

Netizens react to Adonis rapping the song

@Jiji_Byte said:

"How has he grown this big, wasn't he born just last month?"

@Mawunya_

"What could be his problem."

@ladidaix said:

"Children are SO cute. Love that Adonis actually likes his dad’s music."

@iamdanzor_ said:

"Hahahaha 21 is his favourite number."

@toketrades said:

"He’s soooo cute and funny like his dad."

@luuminize said:

"Love to see close daddy son bonds like this."

@AnneLuvTheReUp said:

"Omg he’s grown so much!!"

@YeaDSaidIt

"If he gets his dad’s personality he’s going to be very entertaining."

@thato_nmv

"I love them so much."

Drake splurges $1 Million on Tupac's ring

Hip Hop fans were left disappointed after Drake was the one who bought the late rapper Tupac's gold and ruby crown ring.

He showed off his new prized possession while promoting Travis Scott's new album Utopia.

Many were mad at Drake, and some trolled him by saying Tupac would not have liked him should he have been alive.

Tupac's Hollywood Walk of fame star unveiled

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, The late rap icon Tupac Shakur received his star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Accepting the star on behalf of the Shakur family, his sister Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur shared his dreams of one day having this accolade.

