American rapper, Drake, has bought a ring that once belonged to Tupac for $1 million

The ring was sold through an auction and found a new home in the rapper's prestige jewellery collection

He used the iconic ring to promote Travis Scott's new album Utopia, on social media

Hotline Bling hitmaker Drake is now a proud owner of over a million-dollar ring. The ring belonged to hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

Drake bought Tupac Shakur's iconic ruby and gold crown ring worth over $1M through an auction. Images: Raymond Boyd, ED JONES/AFP, Prince Williams/Wireimage.

Source: Getty Images

Drake flaunts over $1 million ring on social media

The rapper took to his Instagram to show off his hot new purchase, a fancy ring that belonged to the greatest rapper of all time, Tupac Shakur.

He uploaded the classic jewellery sold at an auction for over $1 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He took a picture of his new crown jewel and captioned it with Travis Scott's album Utopia.

Here is the reshared post below:

These were some of the responses to the post:

@IronRoyalx estimated:

"Tupac owned it. Now Drake. It's going to be worth more now."

@HolyPapas remarked:

"Tupac is rolling in his grave right now."

@originalfuzz agreed:

"2pac would’ve hated Drake smh."

@Bskillz91 laughed:

"Drake the one that bought it."

@thatonelilmf said:

"Jada is punching the air right now."

Tupac Shakur's iconic gold and ruby crown ring

According to CBS, the Hit 'Em Up star designed and commissioned the gold ring inscribed with rubies and diamonds in 1996.

He last wore the ring at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Three days later, he was assassinated and died less than a week later from his wounds.

Tupac Shakur receives a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Previously, Briefly News reported that the rapper received his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in July 2023.

Although his family was happy for the star, fans of the slain rapper took the accolade with criticism that the recognition was long overdue.

His sister, Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, accepted the star on his behalf, saying it was the rapper's lifelong dream to be celebrated by scores of people.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame says Shakur is the 2,758th recipient of the star.

Shakur's killers have not yet been found 30 years after his murder on 13 September 1996. He was 25 years old when he died.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News