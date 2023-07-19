The murder investigation of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new turn after almost 30 years

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly searched a home in Henderson in connection to the murder

There had been no arrests made since the award-winning rapper was gunned down in 1996

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nobody had been arrested for the murder of the iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. Image Steve Granitz, Michael Ochs Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The murder investigation into the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new turn.

Police search a house in Henderson over the death of Tupac Shakur

According to Independent, the Las Vegas police reportedly searched a home in Henderson after obtaining a search warrant.

This was in connection to the murder which took place in 1996.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed this to news publications, stating that the search was conducted on 17 July 2023.

No arrests have been made in Tupac's murder investigation

Almost 30 years later, there had been no arrests made since the award-winning rapper was gunned down.

After attending a boxing match, Tupac and Suge Knight's car met with a hail of bullets on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Billy Garland, Tupac's father, does not like Dear Mama docuseries focusing on Tupac and Afeni Shakur's lives

Briefly News previously reported that Tupac Shakur's father, Billy Garland, is not a fan of Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur docuseries.

In the five-part series, the special relationship between the rapper and his mother gets explored.

Billy said he felt as though the series was about something else and not about his late son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News