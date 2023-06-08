Tupac Shakur's father Billy Garland has broken his silence on the newly released docuseries about his late son's life

Titled Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur the show details the special relationship between the rapper and his mother

Billy Garland spoke about the Hulu show saying he is not feeling it, he also revealed that he disliked Tupac's song Dear Mama at first but now jams to it

A five-part docuseries titled Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni & Tupac Shakur which looks at the late rapper's relationship with his mother has been causing a buzz online.

While many enjoyed watching the show, Tupac's biological father Billy Garland said he was not feeling it.

Tupac's father Billy Garland explains why he is not a fan of the docuseries Dear Mama

Although Billy Garland participated in two of the five episodes, he said he is not a big fan of the show because he feels he was deceived. According to TMZ, Garland said the show's writer and producer Allen Hughes did not give him a detailed explanation of what the show was about.

He also noted that he was never informed that the show was also about Tupac's mother Afeni. He said:

"After I saw the interview in the documentary, I was slightly disappointed… I didn’t like it, to be honest with you. I thought it was more about something else than about Tupac if you know what I’m saying."

Tupac's father Billy Garland reveals he didn't like the rapper's song, Dear Mama

Tupac's song Dear Mama praises present mothers and slams, absent fathers. Speaking about his son's 1995 hit, Billy Garland said he did not like the song at first because the lyrics tagged him as a coward and a dead man.

The American Songwriter reports that Garland said he later realised that his son had been lied to and didn't know him too well.

“At first, I was upset because I’m trying to see you. But then it hit me, for one, I ain’t dead and so you really didn’t know me. Because if you would have known me, you would have known that I wasn’t dead. So I knew there that someone had lied to him from that point. So later on when I found out that someone did lie to him, that song made perfectly good sense. I understood it totally.”

