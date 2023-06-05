Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the reports that the police in Durban have made a breakthrough in the ongoing AKA and Tibz murders

The report stated that investigators discovered that the late rapper and his longtime friend were followed by the killers from the airport to the hotel and to Wish Restaurant

Responding to the claims, the radio and television personality said the information was not correct as Tibz and AKA did not arrive in Durban together

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Social media users were in celebratory mode following reports that the SAPS are making progress in the AKA and Tibz murder investigations.

Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to reports that police made a breakthrough in the AKA and Tibz murder investigations. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @akaworldwide and @tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

Police allegedly making progress in the AKA and Tibz murder investigation

Sunday World reported that a source privy to the investigation revealed that the authorities are inching a step closer to arresting the criminals who shot and murdered award-winning rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in front of Wish Restaurant in Florida road.

Per the report, the police already found the firearm that was used to kill the two stars and the getaway vehicles. It is also reported that the investigators discovered that AKA and Tibz were followed by the hitmen from King Shaka International Airport in Durban to Wish Restaurant where they had their last meal. The source said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The police have already obtained the footage that reveals that there was surveillance by the alleged hitmen who later carried out the hit outside the Wish on Florida restaurant in Durban."

Sizwe Dhlomo debunks reports of a breakthrough in the AKA and Tibz murder investigation

Sizwe Dhlomo poured cold water on the new reports. The radio personality took to his Twitter page to shed more light on the issue.

He explained that AKA and Tibz didn't land in Durban together. He also revealed that Tibz was not supposed to be in Durban on the day he was murdered. He wrote:

"Already those sources are incorrect because Tibz & AKA didn’t arrive on the same flight. They weren’t even in Durban for the same reason. Tibz wasn’t even supposed to be on Florida that night, he was supposed to be in uMhlanga."

Sizwe Dhlomo's followers weigh in on star's post about breakthrough in AKA and Tibz's murder investigations

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's insightful post. Some commended him for sharing his thoughts while others wrote opposing comments.

@MaJuba555 said:

"Maybe I’m confused you guys. The article clearly states they were followed from the airport. WHERE DOES IT SAY THEY WERE ON THE SAME FLIGHT?! What if Tibz was waiting for AKA at the airport?"

@ladyras03 said:

"Did the article say they arrived at the airport together? If not, they could have been followed by the sane crew separately until the fateful moment, isn't it?"

Nota Baloyi calls on Mzansi artists to boycott Durban July over AKA's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi is calling for the Durban July to be boycotted until Kiernan "AKA" Forbes gets justice. On his timeline, the controversial music producer said that he commends DJ Zinhle for choosing not to attend the annual event.

Baloyi said South African artists should follow suit by not going to Durban in July in eThekwini because the city is seemingly moving on instead of resolving AKA's case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News