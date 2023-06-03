Shan Dwarika was found dead in Inanda Durban following his disappearance almost a week ago

The body of the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer was reportedly found in the bushes

The police have arrested two suspects and still searching for two other men linked to the horrific kidnapping and murder

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The police in KwaZulu-Natal discovered the body of Shan Dwarika. Image: @MamelodiBeacon and @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - The body of missing Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika was found on Saturday in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

Shan Dwarika's abduction was recorded by nearby CCTV camera

The 61-year-old was brazenly kidnapped by three suspects on May 28 at Sea Cow Lake in Durban.

According to EWN, the abduction was caught on CCTV camera, and the footage showed three men dragging Dwarika into the back of his Honda.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Durban police investigations lead to arrests of 2 suspects

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said they got a breakthrough in the case on Wednesday when a suspect was arrested in an informal settlement in Crow Place in Sea Cow Lake.

Balram said the man was presented with an identikit and positively identified the second suspect during an interview with RUSA and SAPS officers, reported TheSouthAfrican.

The police closed in on the second suspect and discovered during an interview a rough idea of where the body of Dwarika was dumped.

“They proceeded to several locations. They purchased alcohol using Dwarika’s ATM cards before they murdered him and dumped his body in a bush in Inanda. The suspect could not confirm the exact location as he claimed to have been heavily intoxicated at the time."

South Africans horrified by rampant crime in the country

Veno Goonaseelan said:

"OMG so sad I pray those that are involved in this crime get caught. RIP."

Chantal Scott stated:

"This is incredibly sad. Why? Condolences to his family. May they find some solace. "

Blommie Kemp posted:

"This is so sad. The family must be heartbroken."

Desiree Brown mentioned:

"Thanks, ANC for bringing SA to this level where life is taken every minute of every day. May his dear soul rest in peace. Sincere condolences to his family."

Sihle Nyamezela Motaung wrote:

"This country is no longer safe at all, this is so painful."

Sihle MaKhoza Hlongwane asked:

"Cry my beloved country South Africa, what happened to you?"

Soweto community finds dead bodies of 2 missing boys, Mzansi rocked by discoveries: “We are in a nightmare”

In another article, Briefly News reported that community members in Soweto made horrifying discoveries in two separate locations on Thursday, 20 April.

Two boys aged five and six years old were discovered murdered in the south Johannesburg township.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News